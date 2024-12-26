Stylish Hairstyles For The Brides This Season That Won't Harm Your Hair

A well-styled hairdo complements your outfit and overall appearance during the wedding. Moreover, feeling good about your hair can boost your confidence and help you enjoy the day more. Styled hair is more likely to stay in place throughout the long day of celebrations. However, styling can be harmful for the hair and it can lead to split ends, breakouts and rough hair. Thus, we decided to check with a qualified dermatologist and cosmetologist for different hair styling tips for this wedding season and how you can ensure your hair and scalp health in not harmed. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics says investing some thought into the bridal look is important not only for the overall bridal look but also for hair health

"A carefully created hairstyle doesn’t just highlight a bride’s beauty, it also tells a story of elegance or classic sophistication, every curl and braid contributes to the narrative of that day," says Dr. Kapoor.

As a bride, looking good not only elevates your spirits but also radiates joy to those around you. Imagine walking down the aisle knowing that your hair perfectly encapsulates who you are at this pivotal moment. Isn't that the best feeling? Here are latest hairstyle trends for the brides to choose from.

Sleek low buns:

Polished, low buns with a center or side part offer a timeless, elegant look. Sleek low buns are a classic and versatile hairstyle that exudes sophistication and elegance. Perfect for both casual outings and formal events, this timeless look is celebrated for its simplicity and adaptability. Whether paired with a saree, an evening gown, or lehenga, the sleek low bun offers a polished finish that suits all attires.

Boho waves:

Soft, beachy waves with floral accessories or delicate hairpieces are perfect for more relaxed or outdoor weddings and can be a perfect option for many brides. The hairstyle has become a favorite for brides seeking an effortless yet romantic hairstyle for their big day. This timeless look features soft, tousled curls that exude a natural elegance, perfectly complementing various wedding themes, from rustic to beachside ceremonies. Achieving boho waves is simple yet impactful, using a curling iron or braid-out technique paired with a texturising spray. Accentuate the look with floral accessories or jeweled pins for added charm.

Sleek ponytails:

High or low, sleek ponytails with wrapped bases offer a modern, chic look. They make you look graceful and are worth trying. Go for them without giving a second thought. For brides who want a modern and polished hairstyle, this versatile look gives a combination of sophistication and simplicity, making it suitable for both traditional and contemporary wedding settings. To create the perfect sleek ponytail, smooth your hair back with a styling gel, secure it with an elegant accessory, and ensure a glossy finish with a shine spray. Add statement earrings or a veil for a stunning bridal look.

Half-up, Half-down styles:

These versatile looks combine the elegance of an updo with the romance of flowing locks. So, what are you waiting for? The hairstyle is a perfect balance between formal and relaxed, which makes it a popular choice for brides. This hairstyle highlights the face while allowing soft waves or curls to cascade down, creating a romantic and feminine look. Personalise it with braided details, twists, or floral accents for added charm. Ideal for any wedding theme, this versatile style ensures comfort and beauty throughout the celebration. Try this out now and you will surely thank us later!

Braided crowns:

Are you aware? Intricate braided styles that wrap around the head like a crown, often adorned with small flowers or pearls will make you stand out during the wedding. Braided crowns are a stunning choice for brides seeking a regal and ethereal look. This intricate hairstyle weaves braids around the head, resembling a crown, and is perfect for bohemian, rustic, or fairytale-themed weddings. Pair it with loose waves or a low bun for added elegance. Enhance the style with delicate flowers, pearls, or jeweled hairpins to create a breathtaking bridal statement. Braided crowns offer timeless charm and a unique way to stand out on your special day.

Tips from the expert