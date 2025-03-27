ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Fastest Hair Fixes You Can Do At Home For A Good Hair Day

Here are 7 ideas to trick the universe into giving you great-looking hair every day

Hair styling
Quick and easy hair hacks (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Having a Good Hair Day is harder than finding an affordable Mumbai flat with parking. It requires the perfect weather, the right amount of shampoo and good karma. We all have good hair days, those rare moments when our hair behaves. But what about the other days? We’ve got quick and easy hacks to turn your bad hair day into a good one.

1. The T-Shirt Towel For Drying Hair

The Problem: Your hair dries into a frizzy, bird’s nest situation.

The Fix: Stop attacking your hair with a rough towel. Instead, use a soft cotton T-shirt to gently squeeze out excess water. Drying your hair with a microfibre hair towel or a cotton t-shirt yields many benefits. It protects your mane against damage, as opposed to regular cotton bath towels. It reduces frizz and keeps curls or waves looking happy instead of going into survival mode.

2. The “Inside-Out” Ponytail For More Volume

The Problem: Your ponytail is looking thin and limp.

The Fix: Flip it. Tie your ponytail, split it into two sections, and loop the ponytail through the middle. It adds instant volume without heat or hairspray. Works for low ponytails, high ponytails, and last-minute video calls.

3. The Eyeshadow Root Touch-Up Hack

The Problem: Greasy or grey roots, no time for a hair wash, and your boss just scheduled a last-minute meeting.

Woman with styled dark hair
Use dark eyeshadow to cover up greying or greasy roots (Getty Images)

The Fix: Grab matte brown or black eyeshadow. Lightly dust it at your roots to absorb oil and create the illusion of fresher, thicker hair. Just don’t overdo it unless you want to look like your scalp got into a fight with a paintbrush.

4. The Hair Perfume Refresh

The Problem: Your hair smells like street food and sweat.

Hair perfume
Spray perfume on the ends of your hair if it's smelly (Getty Images)

The Fix: If a full wash isn’t an option, spritz some of your favourite perfume onto your hairbrush and run it through your strands. Even better, use vanilla extract or rose water for a natural, fresher scent. No one needs to know you spent your lunch break in a crowded dosa stall.

5. The Velcro Roller Lift

The Problem: Your hair is flatter than your enthusiasm on a Monday morning.

Woman with beautiful wavy hair
A couple of velcro rollers can unlock wavy tresses (Getty Images)

The Fix: Before you start your makeup, pop in two large Velcro rollers at the crown of your head. By the time you’re done, your hair will have bounce, volume, and a newfound respect for you.

6. The Silk Pillowcase For Curly Girlies

The Problem: You wake up looking like a character from a horror movie.

The Fix: Ditch your cotton pillowcase for a silk or satin one. It reduces friction, minimizes frizz, and keeps your hair smooth overnight. Plus, it makes you feel like a movie star, which is a bonus.

7. Toothbrush For Flyaways

The Problem: Baby hairs sticking up like they have their own Wi-Fi connection.

Toothbrushes
Use a toothbrush to even out flyaway strands (Getty Images)

The Fix: Spray a clean toothbrush with hairspray and smooth down those rogue strands. It’s precise, effective, and doesn’t require you to carry a full bottle of gel everywhere.

Bad hair days happen to everyone, even Bollywood stars with entire glam squads. The trick is to fake it, fix it, or own it. There’s always a way to come out looking like you meant for your hair to look this way.

Read more:

  1. Selena Gomez's Soft Waves To Emma Stone's Retro Pixie Cut, Best Hair Looks From The Oscars That You Can Achieve At Home
  2. How To Get Viral Heatless Curls Using Just A Pair Of Leggings
  3. Stylish Hairstyles For The Brides This Season That Won't Harm Your Hair

Having a Good Hair Day is harder than finding an affordable Mumbai flat with parking. It requires the perfect weather, the right amount of shampoo and good karma. We all have good hair days, those rare moments when our hair behaves. But what about the other days? We’ve got quick and easy hacks to turn your bad hair day into a good one.

1. The T-Shirt Towel For Drying Hair

The Problem: Your hair dries into a frizzy, bird’s nest situation.

The Fix: Stop attacking your hair with a rough towel. Instead, use a soft cotton T-shirt to gently squeeze out excess water. Drying your hair with a microfibre hair towel or a cotton t-shirt yields many benefits. It protects your mane against damage, as opposed to regular cotton bath towels. It reduces frizz and keeps curls or waves looking happy instead of going into survival mode.

2. The “Inside-Out” Ponytail For More Volume

The Problem: Your ponytail is looking thin and limp.

The Fix: Flip it. Tie your ponytail, split it into two sections, and loop the ponytail through the middle. It adds instant volume without heat or hairspray. Works for low ponytails, high ponytails, and last-minute video calls.

3. The Eyeshadow Root Touch-Up Hack

The Problem: Greasy or grey roots, no time for a hair wash, and your boss just scheduled a last-minute meeting.

Woman with styled dark hair
Use dark eyeshadow to cover up greying or greasy roots (Getty Images)

The Fix: Grab matte brown or black eyeshadow. Lightly dust it at your roots to absorb oil and create the illusion of fresher, thicker hair. Just don’t overdo it unless you want to look like your scalp got into a fight with a paintbrush.

4. The Hair Perfume Refresh

The Problem: Your hair smells like street food and sweat.

Hair perfume
Spray perfume on the ends of your hair if it's smelly (Getty Images)

The Fix: If a full wash isn’t an option, spritz some of your favourite perfume onto your hairbrush and run it through your strands. Even better, use vanilla extract or rose water for a natural, fresher scent. No one needs to know you spent your lunch break in a crowded dosa stall.

5. The Velcro Roller Lift

The Problem: Your hair is flatter than your enthusiasm on a Monday morning.

Woman with beautiful wavy hair
A couple of velcro rollers can unlock wavy tresses (Getty Images)

The Fix: Before you start your makeup, pop in two large Velcro rollers at the crown of your head. By the time you’re done, your hair will have bounce, volume, and a newfound respect for you.

6. The Silk Pillowcase For Curly Girlies

The Problem: You wake up looking like a character from a horror movie.

The Fix: Ditch your cotton pillowcase for a silk or satin one. It reduces friction, minimizes frizz, and keeps your hair smooth overnight. Plus, it makes you feel like a movie star, which is a bonus.

7. Toothbrush For Flyaways

The Problem: Baby hairs sticking up like they have their own Wi-Fi connection.

Toothbrushes
Use a toothbrush to even out flyaway strands (Getty Images)

The Fix: Spray a clean toothbrush with hairspray and smooth down those rogue strands. It’s precise, effective, and doesn’t require you to carry a full bottle of gel everywhere.

Bad hair days happen to everyone, even Bollywood stars with entire glam squads. The trick is to fake it, fix it, or own it. There’s always a way to come out looking like you meant for your hair to look this way.

Read more:

  1. Selena Gomez's Soft Waves To Emma Stone's Retro Pixie Cut, Best Hair Looks From The Oscars That You Can Achieve At Home
  2. How To Get Viral Heatless Curls Using Just A Pair Of Leggings
  3. Stylish Hairstyles For The Brides This Season That Won't Harm Your Hair

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAIR FIXESBEAUTYGOOD HAIR DAYHAIR CAREHAIRSTYLING TIPS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.