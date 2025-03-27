ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Fastest Hair Fixes You Can Do At Home For A Good Hair Day

Having a Good Hair Day is harder than finding an affordable Mumbai flat with parking. It requires the perfect weather, the right amount of shampoo and good karma. We all have good hair days, those rare moments when our hair behaves. But what about the other days? We’ve got quick and easy hacks to turn your bad hair day into a good one.

1. The T-Shirt Towel For Drying Hair

The Problem: Your hair dries into a frizzy, bird’s nest situation.

The Fix: Stop attacking your hair with a rough towel. Instead, use a soft cotton T-shirt to gently squeeze out excess water. Drying your hair with a microfibre hair towel or a cotton t-shirt yields many benefits. It protects your mane against damage, as opposed to regular cotton bath towels. It reduces frizz and keeps curls or waves looking happy instead of going into survival mode.

2. The “Inside-Out” Ponytail For More Volume

The Problem: Your ponytail is looking thin and limp.

The Fix: Flip it. Tie your ponytail, split it into two sections, and loop the ponytail through the middle. It adds instant volume without heat or hairspray. Works for low ponytails, high ponytails, and last-minute video calls.

3. The Eyeshadow Root Touch-Up Hack

The Problem: Greasy or grey roots, no time for a hair wash, and your boss just scheduled a last-minute meeting.