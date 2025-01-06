ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Honour A Legacy Of Courage And Equality

Guru Gobind Singh’s life urges us to rise above petty divisions and commit ourselves to the greater good.

Guru Gobind Singh
Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior-poet and the tenth Sikh guru (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Today, across the world, Sikhs and admirers of Guru Gobind Singh celebrate the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru. Born on January 6 in 1666, Guru Gobind Singh was no ordinary leader. He was a visionary warrior-poet, philosopher and spiritual guide.

At the age of nine, he assumed the mantle of Guru after the martyrdom of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Gobind Singh’s life was one of profound purpose and sacrifice, marked by the creation of the Khalsa in 1699: a brotherhood of the pure dedicated to righteousness and justice.

His words, preserved in texts like the Dasam Granth, resonate across centuries:

“I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil... the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots.”

These are not merely words of war but a call for action against oppression, urging us to defend truth and humanity in times of crisis.

Tanjore painting of Guru Gobind Singh Ji
Tanjore painting of Guru Gobind Singh Ji (ETV Bharat)

The day is marked by vibrant festivities and solemn remembrance. Gurdwaras (Sikh temples) across the globe reverberate with the sacred recitation of Akhand Path, a continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib. Devotees participate in kirtans (hymn singing), community feasts known as langars, and processions, where the Sikh flag (or Nishan Sahib) flutters proudly.

Guru Gobind Singh’s Teachings

The Guru’s ideals of equality and justice are as relevant today as they were over three centuries ago. He abolished distinctions of caste, creed, and gender within the Sikh faith, embedding equality at the heart of the Khalsa. His command to embody “Deg Tegh Fateh” (victory to charity and arms) remains a clarion call to protect the weak while promoting selflessness.

In an era fraught with division and discord, Guru Gobind Singh’s words remind us of the unifying power of compassion:

“The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within.”

Wishes For Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birthday today, let us carry his teachings into our daily lives. Here are some wishes to share the spirit of the occasion:

“May the wisdom and courage of Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to live with righteousness and grace. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!”

“On this sacred day, may we all be guided by Guru Ji’s teachings of equality, justice, and selflessness.”

“Let us honour Guru Gobind Singh Ji by standing against injustice and spreading love and kindness. Happy Jayanti!”

His enduring message is clear: truth, courage, and humility are the foundations of a meaningful life.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! May his teachings inspire us all to live with purpose and love.

Read more:

  1. What Is Your Lucky Colour For 2025? Your Zodiac Sign Has The Answer
  2. 2025 Travel Forecast: Uttarakhand Poised To Become Top Domestic Destination

Today, across the world, Sikhs and admirers of Guru Gobind Singh celebrate the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru. Born on January 6 in 1666, Guru Gobind Singh was no ordinary leader. He was a visionary warrior-poet, philosopher and spiritual guide.

At the age of nine, he assumed the mantle of Guru after the martyrdom of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Gobind Singh’s life was one of profound purpose and sacrifice, marked by the creation of the Khalsa in 1699: a brotherhood of the pure dedicated to righteousness and justice.

His words, preserved in texts like the Dasam Granth, resonate across centuries:

“I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil... the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots.”

These are not merely words of war but a call for action against oppression, urging us to defend truth and humanity in times of crisis.

Tanjore painting of Guru Gobind Singh Ji
Tanjore painting of Guru Gobind Singh Ji (ETV Bharat)

The day is marked by vibrant festivities and solemn remembrance. Gurdwaras (Sikh temples) across the globe reverberate with the sacred recitation of Akhand Path, a continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib. Devotees participate in kirtans (hymn singing), community feasts known as langars, and processions, where the Sikh flag (or Nishan Sahib) flutters proudly.

Guru Gobind Singh’s Teachings

The Guru’s ideals of equality and justice are as relevant today as they were over three centuries ago. He abolished distinctions of caste, creed, and gender within the Sikh faith, embedding equality at the heart of the Khalsa. His command to embody “Deg Tegh Fateh” (victory to charity and arms) remains a clarion call to protect the weak while promoting selflessness.

In an era fraught with division and discord, Guru Gobind Singh’s words remind us of the unifying power of compassion:

“The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within.”

Wishes For Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birthday today, let us carry his teachings into our daily lives. Here are some wishes to share the spirit of the occasion:

“May the wisdom and courage of Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to live with righteousness and grace. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!”

“On this sacred day, may we all be guided by Guru Ji’s teachings of equality, justice, and selflessness.”

“Let us honour Guru Gobind Singh Ji by standing against injustice and spreading love and kindness. Happy Jayanti!”

His enduring message is clear: truth, courage, and humility are the foundations of a meaningful life.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! May his teachings inspire us all to live with purpose and love.

Read more:

  1. What Is Your Lucky Colour For 2025? Your Zodiac Sign Has The Answer
  2. 2025 Travel Forecast: Uttarakhand Poised To Become Top Domestic Destination

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GURU GOBIND SINGH JAYANTI 2025GURU GOBIND SINGH JI BIRTHDAYSIKHISMSIKH FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.