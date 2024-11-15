ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gurpurab 2024: A Journey Through 11 Iconic Gurdwaras Across India

Gurdwaras occupy a unique place in the collective consciousness. They are transcend being mere religious sites and are symbols of community and solace for people of various faiths. For anyone seeking a deeper connection to faith, history, or even architectural grandeur, visiting these sacred sites is an enriching experience.

The Greatness Of Gurdwaras

At its heart, Sikhism is a faith that speaks to both the soul and society. Rooted in the teachings of Guru Nanak and the nine gurus who followed, Sikhism was born not in the isolation of contemplation but in the crossroads of the diverse land of Punjab. So, it is no surprise that gurdwaras are built not as secluded sanctuaries but as open doors to all.

They embody the Sikh principles of seva and sarbat da bhala (well-being of all) in a distinctly architectural form. Each gurdwara, from the shimmering Golden Temple in Amritsar to the high-altitude Hemkund Sahib, is a place where worship blends seamlessly with community service. Here, the practice of langar (serving free meals to all visitors) reveals the egalitarianism at Sikhism’s core.

In every brick and beam, these gurdwaras are living artifacts of a faith that sees no divide between the divine and the everyday. On Guru Nanak Jayanti today, ETV Bharat Lifestyle explores 11 of the most iconic gurdwaras across India.

1. Harmandir Sahib (The Golden Temple)

Where: Amritsar

The shimmering jewel of Sikhism, the Golden Temple is a breathtaking blend of divinity and design. Built in the 16th century by Guru Arjan, it’s home to the Guru Granth Sahib and attracts millions worldwide.

What To See: The golden façade reflecting in the sacred Amrit Sarovar, the serene chants of kirtans, and the world’s largest free community kitchen (Langar) serving over 50,000 meals daily.

2. Gurdwara Anandpur Sahib

Where: Punjab

Known as the "Holy City of Bliss," Anandpur Sahib is one of the most sacred sites in Sikhism. Founded by Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1665, this gurdwara is a cornerstone of Sikh history, since it was here that Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa in 1699, laying the foundation for the faith's identity and principles.

What To See: The sprawling complex is home to several smaller gurdwaras, each significant to Sikh history. The Hola Mohalla festival, celebrated with martial arts displays and spiritual fervor, brings the gurdwara alive every year. Don't miss the serene view of the Sutlej River from the site.

3. Takht Sri Patna Sahib

Where: Bihar

Built in honour of Guru Gobind Singh, this gurdwara in Patna is a blend of spiritual significance and historical resonance. It marks the birthplace of the 10th Sikh Guru.

What To See: The sacred relics of Guru Gobind Singh, including his swords, and the unique architecture combining Sikh and Mughal styles.

4. Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib

Where: Uttarakhand

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib is at an altitude of 4,329 meters, so getting there will a test of your faith and endurance. It’s dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh and surrounded by seven snow-capped peaks.

What To See: The crystal-clear Hemkund Lake, the vibrant valley of flowers nearby, and the gurdwara’s serene ambience amidst towering peaks.