Gurpurab 2024: A Journey Through 11 Iconic Gurdwaras Across India

Gurdwaras occupy a unique place in the collective consciousness. They are transcend being mere religious sites and are symbols of community and solace for people of various faiths. For anyone seeking a deeper connection to faith, history, or even architectural grandeur, visiting these sacred sites is an enriching experience.
The Greatness Of Gurdwaras
At its heart, Sikhism is a faith that speaks to both the soul and society. Rooted in the teachings of Guru Nanak and the nine gurus who followed, Sikhism was born not in the isolation of contemplation but in the crossroads of the diverse land of Punjab. So, it is no surprise that gurdwaras are built not as secluded sanctuaries but as open doors to all.
They embody the Sikh principles of seva and sarbat da bhala (well-being of all) in a distinctly architectural form. Each gurdwara, from the shimmering Golden Temple in Amritsar to the high-altitude Hemkund Sahib, is a place where worship blends seamlessly with community service. Here, the practice of langar (serving free meals to all visitors) reveals the egalitarianism at Sikhism’s core.
In every brick and beam, these gurdwaras are living artifacts of a faith that sees no divide between the divine and the everyday. On Guru Nanak Jayanti today, ETV Bharat Lifestyle explores 11 of the most iconic gurdwaras across India.
1. Harmandir Sahib (The Golden Temple)
Where: Amritsar
The shimmering jewel of Sikhism, the Golden Temple is a breathtaking blend of divinity and design. Built in the 16th century by Guru Arjan, it’s home to the Guru Granth Sahib and attracts millions worldwide.
What To See: The golden façade reflecting in the sacred Amrit Sarovar, the serene chants of kirtans, and the world’s largest free community kitchen (Langar) serving over 50,000 meals daily.
2. Gurdwara Anandpur Sahib
Where: Punjab
Known as the "Holy City of Bliss," Anandpur Sahib is one of the most sacred sites in Sikhism. Founded by Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1665, this gurdwara is a cornerstone of Sikh history, since it was here that Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa in 1699, laying the foundation for the faith's identity and principles.
What To See: The sprawling complex is home to several smaller gurdwaras, each significant to Sikh history. The Hola Mohalla festival, celebrated with martial arts displays and spiritual fervor, brings the gurdwara alive every year. Don't miss the serene view of the Sutlej River from the site.
3. Takht Sri Patna Sahib
Where: Bihar
Built in honour of Guru Gobind Singh, this gurdwara in Patna is a blend of spiritual significance and historical resonance. It marks the birthplace of the 10th Sikh Guru.
What To See: The sacred relics of Guru Gobind Singh, including his swords, and the unique architecture combining Sikh and Mughal styles.
4. Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib
Where: Uttarakhand
Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib is at an altitude of 4,329 meters, so getting there will a test of your faith and endurance. It’s dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh and surrounded by seven snow-capped peaks.
What To See: The crystal-clear Hemkund Lake, the vibrant valley of flowers nearby, and the gurdwara’s serene ambience amidst towering peaks.
5. Gurdwara Sri Tarn Taran Sahib
Where: Punjab
Founded by Guru Arjan, this gurdwara houses one of the largest Sarovars in Sikhism. It is known for its spiritual aura and historical significance.
What To See: The vast Sarovar is believed to have healing properties. Also check out the architecture of the gurdwara’s dome.
6. Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib
Where: Patiala
A site where faith and folklore merge, it’s believed that Guru Tegh Bahadur visited this spot to cure an epidemic, bringing solace to many.
What To See: The sacred Sarovar, where devotees take a dip seeking relief from ailments, and the peaceful environs that reflect its name—‘Reliever of Suffering.’
7. Takht Sri Hazur Sahib
Where: Maharashtra
Located in Nanded, it’s one of the five Takhts (seats of authority) in Sikhism. Guru Gobind Singh spent his last days here and appointed the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru.
What To See: The intricately carved interiors, the weapons of Guru Gobind Singh, and the evening aarti (prayer) ceremonies that create an ethereal experience.
8. Gurdwara Shri Fatehgarh Sahib
Where: Punjab
A site of profound historical significance, it commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s young sons.
What To See: The museum narrating tales of Sikh valor and sacrifice, and the solemnity of the architecture reflecting its tragic history.
9. Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib
Where: Himachal Pradesh
Nestled in the Parvati Valley, this gurdwara is a hotbed of natural beauty and spirituality. It’s known for its hot springs and ties to Guru Nanak’s visit.
What To See: The natural hot springs said to have healing powers, and the Parvati River offering a stunning backdrop to this serene site.
10. Gurdwara Shri Data Bandi Chhor Sahib
Where: Gwalior
Built in honour of Guru Hargobind, who was released from captivity along with 52 princes, this gurdwara signifies liberation and justice.
What To See: The illuminated festivities during Diwali and the gurdwara’s striking blend of Mughal and Sikh architectural elements.
11. Gurdwara Bangla Sahib
Where: Delhi
A tranquil oasis in bustling Delhi, Bangla Sahib was originally a bungalow owned by Raja Jai Singh and later transformed into a gurdwara in memory of Guru Har Krishan.
What To See: The serene Sarovar, the divine kirtans resonating through the marble halls, and the Langar that epitomises Sikh principles of equality.
With each gurdwara offering something uniquely beautiful, this is your chance to not only discover Sikhism’s profound teachings but also to witness the soul of a culture that thrives on compassion, equality, and community service.