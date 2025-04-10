ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gujarati Theatre Festival 'Vasant-25' Returns After A Long Hiatus In Mumbai; Check The Details Here

The much-anticipated Gujarati theatre festival Vasant returns to the National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA. The three day regional theatre festivals is scheduled to take place from April 25 to 27, 2025. Expect vibrant line-up of original, experimental, and thought-provoking performances.

Started in 2011, Vasant is revered for championing unconventional Gujarati theatre and being NCPA's flagship initiative to celebrate regional theatre and connect with the growing community in the Maximum city.

This year’s edition marks the festival’s return after a hiatus of several years with an eclectic programme that include new plays, spoken word performances, poetry, and workshops. The festival is also a tribute to the legacy of Gujarati theatre and its contemporary presentation.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Films at the NCPA says, "Theatre is the heartbeat of India’s cultural expression, and it is our responsibility at the NCPA to preserve, champion, and elevate these vibrant traditions.” He further adds that the festival will celebrate Gujarati language, stories, and artistic innovation. "This festival is a space where the past and present of Gujarati theatre intersect and where artists and audiences come together to rediscover the transformative power of performance. We hope Vasant continues inspiring new generations of Gujarati theatre-makers and reminds us of the cultural richness of this language and its storytelling traditions," Guthrie says.

Still from the play Three Men (ETV Bharat)

What to Expect?

The festival will open with the premiere of the play Clean Bold by acclaimed director Manoj Shah. Inspired by Valerie Solanas’s radical feminist text SCUM Manifesto, the play centres on Vijee, a woman who dismantles the glorified image of men through historical and contemporary anecdotes. The piece reimagines Solanas’s anguish and provocation within a uniquely Gujarati framework.