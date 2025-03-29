ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What is Gudi Padwa? History, Traditions of Marathi New Year, Plus Wishes and Messages to Share on Social Media

The origins, traditions and special dishes of the New Year festival of Gudi Padwa that will be celebrated on March 30 in Maharashtra and Goa.

Gudi Padwa 2025
A young Maharashtrian family hoists Gudi to celebrate Gudi Padwa (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

History has a way of weaving itself into our present, often in ways we don’t even realize. Every time we celebrate a festival, we are engaging in an act that connects us to a thousand-year-old chain of beliefs, traditions, and stories that have evolved but never truly disappeared. One such festival is Gudi Padwa, which, at first glance, may seem like just another New Year celebration, but in reality, it's far more.

Celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra and Goa, Gudi Padwa marks the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. As we get ready to celebrate the festival on March 30, here's a look at its interesting history.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2025
Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 wishes (ETV Bharat)

Origins of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is intertwined with Hindu mythology and agricultural traditions. Different legends surround the festival, each giving it layers of meaning:

  1. The Day of Creation: Hindu scriptures suggest that Lord Brahma created the universe on this very day, making it an occasion to honour the passage of time itself.
  2. The Victory of Lord Rama: In the Ramayana, it is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, and the people of Ayodhya celebrated by hoisting ‘Gudis’ (a flag-like structure that symbolizes victory and good fortune).
  3. A Celebration of Harvest: Since the festival coincides with the end of the Rabi crop season, it is a time for farmers to reap the rewards of their hard work and pray for another season of abundance.

Over time, these stories have merged to make Gudi Padwa not just a religious festival, but a cultural event.

The Rituals of Gudi Padwa

Festivals are defined by their rituals, and Gudi Padwa is no exception. These customs are passed down through generations.

1. Hoisting the Gudi

One of the most striking features of Gudi Padwa is the hoisting of the Gudi, a decorated flag-like structure that is raised outside homes. This practice is said to ward off evil, invite good fortune, and mark new beginnings.

Miniature
Miniature "gudis" (Getty Images)

It consists of:

  • A bright silk cloth, often in yellow or saffron (signifying auspiciousness and energy).
  • A garland of neem leaves and flowers (symbolizes health and protection from negativity).
  • A silver or copper pot placed at the top (representing prosperity and abundance).
  • A long bamboo stick, on which the Gudi is mounted (symbol of spiritual strength).

2. Grand Cleaning and Decoration of Homes

Just as many cultures perform spring cleaning, Maharashtrians believe that a fresh start begins with a clean home. Houses are scrubbed and decorated with colourful rangoli patterns, mango leaf torans (door hanging) and fresh flowers to attract positive energy.

3. Special Feast

What’s a festival without food? Gudi Padwa’s flavors reflect the balance of life: sweet and bitter, joy and struggle. The most famous dishes include:

  • Shrikhand Puri – A sweetened yogurt dish flavoured with cardamom and saffron, served with crispy puris.
  • Puran Poli – A sweet roti stuffed with jaggery and lentils.
  • Neem and Jaggery Mixture – A symbolic dish representing the bittersweet nature of life.

4. Prayers and Processions

Gudi Padwa is a time for prayers, storytelling, and temple visits. Many communities organize cultural processions, with traditional Lezim dancers, dhol-tasha performances, and folk storytelling sessions.

Procession of Lezim dancers and dhol-tasha performances
Traditional Lezim dancers and dhol-tasha performances are held on Gudi Padwa (Getty Images)

Gudi Padwa Wishes and Messages for Whatsapp and Facebook

Festivals are no longer confined to homes and temples, they spill over into social media, group chats, and digital communities. Here are some Gudi Padwa wishes you can send on Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram:

Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 images
Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 image for sharing with your near and dear ones (ETV Bharat)
  • Wishing you a Gudi Padwa filled with happiness, health, and prosperity! May this New Year bring new opportunities and success your way.
  • May the Gudi bring you good fortune, and may this year be filled with joy and blessings. Happy Gudi Padwa.
  • On this auspicious occasion, let’s welcome new beginnings with a heart full of gratitude and optimism. Wishing you and your family a prosperous Gudi Padwa.

At the end of the day, this festival is not just about welcoming a new year, but about acknowledging the cycles of time, renewal, and the eternal interplay between struggle and success.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2025
Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 message (ETV Bharat)

