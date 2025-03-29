ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What is Gudi Padwa? History, Traditions of Marathi New Year, Plus Wishes and Messages to Share on Social Media

History has a way of weaving itself into our present, often in ways we don’t even realize. Every time we celebrate a festival, we are engaging in an act that connects us to a thousand-year-old chain of beliefs, traditions, and stories that have evolved but never truly disappeared. One such festival is Gudi Padwa, which, at first glance, may seem like just another New Year celebration, but in reality, it's far more.

Celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra and Goa, Gudi Padwa marks the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. As we get ready to celebrate the festival on March 30, here's a look at its interesting history.

Origins of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is intertwined with Hindu mythology and agricultural traditions. Different legends surround the festival, each giving it layers of meaning:

The Day of Creation: Hindu scriptures suggest that Lord Brahma created the universe on this very day, making it an occasion to honour the passage of time itself. The Victory of Lord Rama: In the Ramayana, it is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, and the people of Ayodhya celebrated by hoisting ‘Gudis’ (a flag-like structure that symbolizes victory and good fortune). A Celebration of Harvest: Since the festival coincides with the end of the Rabi crop season, it is a time for farmers to reap the rewards of their hard work and pray for another season of abundance.

Over time, these stories have merged to make Gudi Padwa not just a religious festival, but a cultural event.

The Rituals of Gudi Padwa

Festivals are defined by their rituals, and Gudi Padwa is no exception. These customs are passed down through generations.

1. Hoisting the Gudi