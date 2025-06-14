ETV Bharat / lifestyle

7 Green Flags In A Man That Prove He's A Keeper, Taking Off From Influencer's Foreign Husband Who Made Tea From Ingredients Around The World

In the era of dating apps and relationship podcasts, love has become more complicated than a mutual fund disclaimer. We're so busy looking out for red flags that we forget to notice the green ones. Sometimes, these green flags don’t show up with dramatic music or grand gestures. They show up at 4 pm with elaichi and adrak in hand.

Swati Narwal is an Indian woman living in Barcelona. Her white husband has done the unthinkable. He made perfect masala chai. That too with emotion. The internet broke. Hearts melted. Comments flooded in: “This is the greenest flag ever.”

When a guy learns to make your kind of chai, he’s showing he cares about you. Plus, he doesn't act like he's doing you a favour. Swati’s husband doesn’t expect a medal or a 3-minute standing ovation. He just gets the ginger from Amsterdam, the elaichi from god-knows-where, and does the job. It's time we rewrote the relationship checklist. Not for the rom-coms but for the real stuff. Whether it’s learning a recipe, ordering your favourite snack, or remembering to strain the tea the right way (no floating bits), green flags are found in initiative, not instruction. Forget “alpha male” nonsense. The guy who knows his way around a spice box? Winner. The one who folds laundry, runs the vacuum, or makes Sunday breakfast? Certified green flag!

Here Are 7 Real Green Flags in Men

1. He Listens, Not Just to Win the Argument

He doesn’t interrupt. He doesn’t try to “fix” you. He listens to understand, not to respond with a TED talk. If a guy remembers that one thing you casually mentioned three weeks ago about your dream trip or annoying coworker... green flag!

2. He Doesn’t Flinch at Your Ambition

Your goals don’t scare him. He doesn’t say things like, “But won’t it get difficult after marriage?” He’s proud of your hustle. He knows you have your own life and isn’t threatened by it. In fact, he cheers you on loudly and without ego.