7 Green Flags In A Man That Prove He's A Keeper, Taking Off From Influencer's Foreign Husband Who Made Tea From Ingredients Around The World

In the era of dating apps and relationship podcasts, love has become more complicated than a mutual fund disclaimer. We're so busy looking out for red flags that we forget to notice the green ones. Sometimes, these green flags don’t show up with dramatic music or grand gestures. They show up at 4 pm with elaichi and adrak in hand.
Swati Narwal is an Indian woman living in Barcelona. Her white husband has done the unthinkable. He made perfect masala chai. That too with emotion. The internet broke. Hearts melted. Comments flooded in: “This is the greenest flag ever.”
When a guy learns to make your kind of chai, he’s showing he cares about you. Plus, he doesn't act like he's doing you a favour. Swati’s husband doesn’t expect a medal or a 3-minute standing ovation. He just gets the ginger from Amsterdam, the elaichi from god-knows-where, and does the job. It's time we rewrote the relationship checklist. Not for the rom-coms but for the real stuff. Whether it’s learning a recipe, ordering your favourite snack, or remembering to strain the tea the right way (no floating bits), green flags are found in initiative, not instruction. Forget “alpha male” nonsense. The guy who knows his way around a spice box? Winner. The one who folds laundry, runs the vacuum, or makes Sunday breakfast? Certified green flag!
Here Are 7 Real Green Flags in Men
1. He Listens, Not Just to Win the Argument
He doesn’t interrupt. He doesn’t try to “fix” you. He listens to understand, not to respond with a TED talk. If a guy remembers that one thing you casually mentioned three weeks ago about your dream trip or annoying coworker... green flag!
2. He Doesn’t Flinch at Your Ambition
Your goals don’t scare him. He doesn’t say things like, “But won’t it get difficult after marriage?” He’s proud of your hustle. He knows you have your own life and isn’t threatened by it. In fact, he cheers you on loudly and without ego.
3. He Owns Up
Good men say “I’m sorry” without turning it into a courtroom drama. They take accountability. Whether it’s a small tiff or something bigger, he doesn’t gaslight or deflect. Owning up is rare and incredibly attractive.
4. He Treats Everyone With Respect
Watch how he talks to waiters. Or your friends. Or your parents. Respect isn’t selective. A man who’s kind to people when he has nothing to gain? That’s a massive green flag. Kindness is a better flex than a six-pack.
5. He Has a Life, And Lets You Have Yours
He’s not clingy. He has his own interests, his own friends, his own opinions. He doesn’t make you feel guilty for needing space. He’s not asking for your passwords or trying to be your full-time GPS tracker. In short: he’s secure in himself, and in you.
6. He Talks About Feelings
He’s not scared of emotions. He doesn’t bottle it all up and explode six months later. Whether he’s had a rough day, or you’ve upset him... he communicates like an adult. Not a Bollywood villain brooding in the rain.
7. He Doesn’t Make Love Conditional
He doesn’t say, “I love you… if you change.” Or, “I’ll commit… once I’m done figuring things out.” Real love doesn’t dangle carrots. If he’s in, he’s in. Through your bad hair days, your career pivots, your Instagram breaks, and everything in between.
