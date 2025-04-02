9-Time Grammy Winner Skrillex Just Changed Dubstep Forever With His April Fool’s Day Album

American record producer and singer Skrillex just pulled off the ultimate April Fool’s prank, except the joke is on us. His new album dropped yesterday, and it’s the kind of sonic chaos that makes you question what you thought you knew about dubstep. Turns out, Skrillex wasn’t just the guy who invented modern dubstep. He’s also the one killing it, resurrecting it, and rewriting its DNA in real time. He has won more Grammy Awards than any electronic artist in history, a total of nine.

The 34-track album FCK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3*, is a 46-minute, no-breathing-room continuous mix. It’s Skrillex in mad scientist mode, bringing in both old friends and new blood, stacking the credits with names like Virtual Riot, Whitearmor, Parisi, Boys Noize, 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady, G Jones, ISOxo, Bibi Bourelly, Starrah, Wuki, Space Laces and Swae Lee. Two singers of Indian origin lend desi vocals: Naisha (on Gulab XX) and Nakeesha on two tracks: Mirchi Test and While You Were Sleeping VIP. Check out the album cover below:

Album Review

From the outset, the album feels like a sonic rollercoaster, flinging you between industrial-strength drops, melodic detours, and moments of pure digital mayhem. Skrillex Is Dead sets the stage with a glitchy, bass-heavy explosion, before Spitfire (with Hawaii Slim) turns the energy into something that sounds like it was engineered in a lab specifically to melt faces at 4 am.

Then there’s Animals Beat, a rare moment of relative calm where the Australian artist Team EZY's ethereal production meets a spectral vocal sample that feels like a ghost whispering through the bass. Morja Kaiju VIP is the kind of track you imagine playing in a cyberpunk nightclub where the walls vibrate in sync with the beat.

But it’s Voltage that might just be the album’s thesis statement. This is Skrillex saying goodbye to the genre he helped build while simultaneously proving he’s still better at it than anyone else. The drop is pure 2010 Skrillex before the track veers into unexpected orchestral swells.

FUS Feels Like a Glimpse into the Future

A lot of these tracks have been floating around in the Skrillex mythos for years, living on in grainy SoundCloud rips, whispered about in online forums, influencing the younger DJs who are now shaping the next wave of electronic music. But here they are, in their final, polished forms... no longer just relics, but proof that 37-year-old millennial Skrillex has always been ahead of the curve.

It’s not just a nostalgia trip, though. If FUS feels like a museum of Skrillex’s past glories at times, it’s also an experimental lab where he’s cooking up the future.

The closing track, Azasu featuring swedm® is his love letter to the fans—an almost cinematic outro that fades into a long list of thank-yous, the last of which is for “you, the fan, the listener, the supporter, the believer.”

Independent Artist

This album is also Skrillex’s swan song to major labels. He’s officially out of his Atlantic Records deal, and that means his next chapter is entirely his own.

“I’ve never felt more inspired and in lockstep with my intentions as an artist,” he said last year. And after listening to FUS, it’s clear that means more risk-taking, more chaos, and absolutely no playing by the rules.

So, what’s next? If FUS is any indication, it’s whatever Skrillex wants. The genre doesn’t matter. The format doesn’t matter. All that matters is that he’s back, he’s free, and he’s making music that no one else can keep up with.