Six-Time Grammy Winner Jacob Collier Is Coming Back To India, And This Year He’s Bringing the Whole Universe With Him

Jacob Collier, the British jazz-pop polymath, harmony wizard and all-round musical overachiever, is returning to India in November 2025—and this time, he’s not coming alone. No solo piano navel-gazing, this time around. He’s bringing the full band, the full Djesse Vol. 4 experience, and, if we know Collier, probably at least two more instruments you didn’t know existed.

Venues And Dates For India

The Djesse Vol. 4 World Tour lands in Bengaluru on November 28 (at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru), moves to Mumbai on November 30 (Nesco Center), and finally wraps up with a bang in Delhi NCR on December 2 (Open Grounds, Gymkhana Club). That’s three cities, one sprawling magnum opus of a show, and quite possibly more harmonies than there are people in the audience. The India leg is being produced by SkillBox, as part of their LiveBox gig series.

Jacob Collier is a multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer (Getty Images)

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because we last saw Collier in India in 2023, where he did a solo piano tour that was equally dazzling and disarming. He played to packed houses—storm or no storm. In fact, his rain-drenched Bengaluru show has already acquired near-mythical status. They played despite the storm and rain, and the videos from the gig ended up going viral.

India Connection Of Collier's Latest Album

Of course, there’s 2019. If you were lucky enough to be there: those first Mumbai shows with his band weren’t just live music shows, they were close encounters of the musical kind. Djesse Vol. 4, the final chapter of his genre-defying, universe-expanding, Grammy-hogging four-album project, was finished in India. The same tour that now brings him back was born, in part, right here. The album even features collaborations with Indian artists like Anoushka Shankar and Varijashree Venugopal on the dreamlike track A Rock Somewhere, which went on to be nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

If you’ve never seen Collier live, think of it as going to a TED Talk, a gospel choir rehearsal, a science experiment, and a communal therapy session all at once. He loops, sings, taps, claps, strums, and summons vocal armies from the crowd. If you're not singing along by the second chorus, you’re probably not breathing. Tickets go live on July 5, 2025, at 12 pm IST on the Skillboxes website. If previous tours are anything to go by, you’ll want to be fast.