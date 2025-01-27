Charli XCX To Sabrina Carpenter: Star-Studded Performances To Watch Out For At The 2025 Grammys

The Grammys 2025 is a three-hour rollercoaster of music, emotions, and celebrity close-ups. This is our official guide to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, happening this Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the glitzy Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Whether you're a die-hard fan of acoustic folk ballads or you prefer your bass drops to shake your living room wall art, this year’s ceremony has something for everyone.

How To Watch It

The show kicks off live on CBS from 8 pm to 11:30 pm ET (that’s 6:30 am to 10 am on February 3 in India). Paramount+ will cover the show. Stream it live with their SHOWTIME add-on or catch up the next day with any subscription plan. Grammy.com will show the highlights. Here are a few reasons to watch the ceremony.

Trevor Noah As Host

Who better to host the Grammys than Trevor Noah, the human embodiment of a charming roast? This marks his fifth consecutive year at the helm, which means he’s officially more of a Grammy staple than awkward mid-speech thank-you lists. Expect sharp jokes, good vibes, and maybe a quip about AI-generated country songs.

Gen Z Icon Billie Eilish

It wouldn’t be the Grammys without Billie Eilish, the reigning queen of ethereal vibes and oversized wardrobe chic. Billie has a knack for making us all feel like we’re in a coming-of-age movie where she controls the soundtrack. This year, she’s bringing her magic to the stage with a performance that’s bound to leave you speechless.

Forever Brat Charli XCX

If Billie’s the brooding genius, Charli XCX is the friend dragging you to the dance floor at 2 am. Known for her experimental beats and infectious hooks, Charli’s performance promises high energy, neon lights, and the distinct possibility of you yelling, “This is my jam!”

Shakira’s Grammy Comeback

Shakira, the woman who taught the world that hips don’t lie, is making her triumphant return to the Grammy stage. Expect Latin rhythms, hypnotic choreography, and at least one moment where you audibly gasp, “How does she move like that?”

Rising Stars

If your playlists need a refresh, this year’s Grammys are here to help. Rising talents like Espresso vocalist Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Doechii, Teddy Swims and others will take the stage to show why they’re the next big thing. These performances might just give you bragging rights for saying, “I knew them before they were cool.”

Beyoncé and the 11-Nom Flex

Of course, we can’t talk Grammys without Beyoncé, who leads the pack with 11 nominations. At this point, watching her potentially sweep the night is a cultural event. She might even break another record or two while we’re all still trying to process Renaissance.

Tribute to Janis Joplin

Grab a tissue for this one: A tribute to the late rockstar Janis Joplin will feature Grammy nominees Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone, delivering a soul-stirring homage to one of rock’s most iconic voices. It’s the kind of moment that makes you wish you’d kept up with those guitar lessons.

So, whether you’re Team Billie, Team Beyoncé, or just here to see which rising star steals the show, mark your calendar and get for music's biggest night.