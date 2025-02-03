Grammys 2025: Indian Representation At The World's Biggest Music Awards

At the Grammy Awards ceremony that often feels like a high school reunion where the same kids win 'Best Smile' year after year, something refreshingly unexpected happened today. Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon raised in Chennai clinched the award for 'Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album' with her latest work, Triveni. It was a delightful plot twist in the evening's narrative at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Tandon is the sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. She isn't just riding on familial coattails. She's a formidable force in her own right: a global business leader and a passionate musician. She was previously nominated in 2011 for her album Om Namo Narayana: Soul Call in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category.

Crossover Winning Album

Triveni is a collaborative masterpiece, bringing together the talents of South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. The trio's synergy resulted in a sound that evidently struck a chord with Grammy voters. The album weaves ancient Vedic chants with melodic flute and resonant cello, creating a reflective soundscape that fosters mindfulness, self-discovery, and connection. It is a harmonious blend of Indian classical music, New Age ambiance, and global traditions.

The competition was no walk in the park. Tandon was up against notable artists and previous Grammy winners like Ricky Kej (from India) with Break of Dawn and Anoushka Shankar for her work, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn.

Tandon expressed her amazement and gratitude. “It feels amazing,” said the musician in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy. “We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us,” she added.

Other Nominees Of Indian Origin

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards was held on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. British artist of Indian origin, Radhika Vekaria, was also nominated for her album Warriors of Light, a work that blends ancient and modern musical elements and languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Tamil, and English.

In addition to these, Anoushka Shankar garnered an additional nomination for her featured role on Jacob Collier's song A Rock Somewhere, which also includes vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, marking her first Grammy nomination. This track was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category, dedicated to new vocal or instrumental global music recordings.

No Tribute For Zakir Hussain

The ceremony was trolled online for leaving out Zakir Hussain from the 'In Memoriam' section. The late tabla maestro passed away in December 2024. A celebrated figure in Indian classical and fusion music, was a seven-time Grammy nominee and four-time winner, renowned for his collaborations with global artists and his profound impact on world music.