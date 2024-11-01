ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Govardhan Puja 2024, Read On For Auspicious Timings And Traditional Wishes

Govardhan Puja is a major Hindu festival celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali, the day following the main Laxmi Puja. In 2024, Govardhan Puja falls on Thursday, November 2. This celebration is particularly significant for devotees of Lord Krishna, who is honoured for his divine intervention to protect the people of Gokul from heavy rains.

What Is The Origin Of Govardhan Puja?

The origin of Govardhan Puja lies in the legend of Lord Krishna lifting Mount Govardhan to shelter villagers and cattle from the wrath of the rain god Lord Indra. According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna convinced the people to worship Govardhan Hill instead of performing rituals for Indra, who retaliated with a torrential storm. Krishna lifted the mountain on his little finger, protecting his people until Indra surrendered. This story depicts Krishna’s role as the “protector of dharma."

Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan on his little finger to protect his people (ETV Bharat)

The festival is also known as Annakut (which means 'mountain of food'), because offerings of various dishes are made to Krishna, expressing gratitude for his protection and blessings. Devotees prepare a wide variety of dishes, including sweets and savoury items, representing the abundance of nature and Krishna's love for food.

Muhurat And Puja Rituals

For those observing the puja at home or temples, rituals include creating an image of Mount Govardhan using cow dung, which is then decorated with flowers and other items. Devotees gather to perform prayers, sing devotional songs, and enact the legendary event with much devotion.

During the puja, various items are used, including flowers, sweets, and the symbolic Chhappan Bhog (offerings of 56 different food items). This is a central part of the festival and depicts Krishna's enjoyment of food, as well as gratitude toward nature and prosperity. The ritual of creating a replica of the Govardhan Hill and performing parikrama around it symbolises respect and reverence for the divine.

Govardhan Puja Muhurat 2024

Govardhan Puja in 2024 will be observed on Saturday, November 2. Here are the detailed timings:

Morning Muhurat: 6:34 am to 8:46 am