Govardhan Puja 2024, Read On For Auspicious Timings And Traditional Wishes

Govardhan Puja is a major Hindu festival celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali, the day following the main Laxmi Puja. In 2024, Govardhan Puja falls on Thursday, November 2. This celebration is particularly significant for devotees of Lord Krishna, who is honoured for his divine intervention to protect the people of Gokul from heavy rains.
What Is The Origin Of Govardhan Puja?
The origin of Govardhan Puja lies in the legend of Lord Krishna lifting Mount Govardhan to shelter villagers and cattle from the wrath of the rain god Lord Indra. According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna convinced the people to worship Govardhan Hill instead of performing rituals for Indra, who retaliated with a torrential storm. Krishna lifted the mountain on his little finger, protecting his people until Indra surrendered. This story depicts Krishna’s role as the “protector of dharma."
The festival is also known as Annakut (which means 'mountain of food'), because offerings of various dishes are made to Krishna, expressing gratitude for his protection and blessings. Devotees prepare a wide variety of dishes, including sweets and savoury items, representing the abundance of nature and Krishna's love for food.
Muhurat And Puja Rituals
For those observing the puja at home or temples, rituals include creating an image of Mount Govardhan using cow dung, which is then decorated with flowers and other items. Devotees gather to perform prayers, sing devotional songs, and enact the legendary event with much devotion.
During the puja, various items are used, including flowers, sweets, and the symbolic Chhappan Bhog (offerings of 56 different food items). This is a central part of the festival and depicts Krishna's enjoyment of food, as well as gratitude toward nature and prosperity. The ritual of creating a replica of the Govardhan Hill and performing parikrama around it symbolises respect and reverence for the divine.
Govardhan Puja Muhurat 2024
Govardhan Puja in 2024 will be observed on Saturday, November 2. Here are the detailed timings:
Morning Muhurat: 6:34 am to 8:46 am
Evening Muhurat: 3:23 pm to 5:35 pm
Additionally, Pratipada Tithi (the lunar day associated with this puja) will start at 6:16 pm on November 1 and end at 8:21 pm on November 2.
Traditional Wishes And Messages For Govardhan Puja 2024
To commemorate this festival, many exchange messages of well-being, divine protection, and prosperity. ETV Lifestyle suggests these heartfelt wishes:
1. “May Lord Krishna’s blessings be with you always, and may he protect you just as he protected his devotees on the first Govardhan Puja.”
2. “On this auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna fill your life with love, joy, and abundant blessings.
Happy Govardhan Puja. May the festivities bring peace and prosperity to your home and community.”
3. “May Govardhan Puja bring you closer to spirituality and strengthen your faith in Lord Krishna. Wishing you prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day.”
4. “On this special day, may Lord Krishna bless you with abundance, happiness, and success. Happy Govardhan Puja.”
5. “As we celebrate Govardhan Puja, may the divine blessings of Lord Krishna protect you from all obstacles. Happy Annakut.”
6. “May the spirit of Govardhan Puja fill your life with peace, joy, and devotion. Wishing you a blessed and joyful celebration.”
7. “Let’s honour the power of faith and devotion. May Govardhan Puja bring light and prosperity into your life.”