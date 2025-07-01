Travel To The Past, Taste The Future With Google Arts & Culture’s New Virtual Experiences That Celebrate India’s Rich Heritage

India is a land where a temple can be 1,500 years old, and your grandmother’s pickle recipe might be older. It’s also the kind of place where you can take a boat to a UNESCO World Heritage Site or find seven kinds of chutney in one lunch. But if you don’t have a ferry, Google has you covered.

In its latest feat of cultural time travel, Google Arts & Culture has launched two new digital experiences that quite literally span rock and spice. “India's rich cultural heritage and incredible diversity have always been a wellspring of inspiration,” writes Amit Sood, Director, Google Arts & Culture in a blog post, “Today, we're bringing two new experiences to the fingertips of a global audience, ready for discovery.”

The first is Explore Elephanta Caves: a digital exhibition of Maharashtra’s magnificent Elephanta Island. These caves, carved between the 5th and 8th centuries, are the kind of thing that would have kept Indiana Jones up at night. Long considered among the greatest achievements in Indian rock-cut architecture, they now have an online twin, lovingly pieced together by a team of archivists, archaeologists, and tech whizzes using LiDAR laser scanning, 3D modelling, and sheer determination.

This wasn’t a simple job. Daily expeditions by boat (carrying equipment, data scientists) were made to digitally capture the temple’s complex geometry and carvings. In total, over 6,500 photographs and 197 laser scans were used to recreate the sacred site. And thanks to experts like Dr. Andre Baptista and Dr. Kurush Dalal, the storytelling is just as rich as the imagery. Now, through what Google affectionately calls a “Talking Tour,” you can wander the temple halls virtually while a friendly AI voice explains what you're looking at, and even answers your questions like an infinitely patient museum guide.

“Bringing a true jewel of ancient Indian art to the world,” writes Sood in his official entry, “this initiative enables audiences to virtually explore this ancient wonder, brought to life through cutting-edge technology including 3D scanning and generative AI for immersive storytelling.”

To complement the spiritual journey is a culinary one. Meet Food Mood: India Edition, a cheerful little AI-powered experiment that lets you mix regional Indian cuisines and generate an original fusion dish. Want to blend the tangy flavours of Andhra Pradesh with the sweet-sour spice of Bengal? Or perhaps the mustardy heat of Rajasthan with the coconut lull of Kerala? Go right ahead. The tool not only offers recipes, it helps you celebrate India’s food diversity one creatively confused biryani at a time.

“Food has been a very important part of Indian culture,” writes Sood, “and with the incredible diversity that the country has, the palette changes when you travel just a few miles.” That diversity is now yours to remix. Choose your dish type (starter, soup, main, dessert), pick two cuisines, and let the AI kitchen gods (powered by Gemini 1.5 Flash on VertexAI) work their magic.

The experiment celebrates not just India’s geography, but its generations; recipes passed down through time now passed forward through code. Whether you end up with something gourmet or gloriously chaotic, it’s a reminder of how food tells stories just as vividly as stone.

Together, the two initiatives offer a kind of cultural teleportation. One brings you face-to-face with ancient spirituality and artistic genius. The other, quite literally, helps you taste the country’s soul. “Each state tells its own culinary story through unique spices, cooking techniques, and traditional recipes,” Sood notes.

Now, those stories have a new home: your laptop, your phone, and perhaps your frying pan.