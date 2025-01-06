Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Roundup: Most Unforgettable Outfits At The Awards

In true Hollywood fashion, stars oscillated between timeless elegance and bold experiments at the glamorous Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles today. Here’s the fashion rundown.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole channeled her inner ‘60s bombshell with a silver, sparkly Balenciaga gown that hugged her frame in all the right ways. The dress was glamorous, but her voluminous blonde hair gave us full “retro sex kitten” energy. It was a good look, though the silver tones were a bit too icy for her complexion.

Demi Moore

Best Actress winner Demi Moore (for The Substance) gave a masterclass in timeless glamour, looking like a literal diamond in an Armani Privé champagne gown. It was luxe, elegant, and everything you’d expect from someone who has been slaying the red carpet game for decades.

Miley Cyrus

Popstar Miley ditched overt drama for a sleek, rocker-chic aesthetic that oozed tattooed ‘70s star power. Think Cher meets Jane Fonda, but with a modern twist. Her black Celine dress was understated but fierce, a reminder that sometimes, all you need is attitude and impeccable tailoring.

Cate Blanchett

Cate’s dedication to sustainable fashion continued as she re-wore her Louis Vuitton gown from Cannes. And honestly? It’s a stunner. The intricate design was perfect for the Globes, though the heavy yoke made her look like she was preparing to carry the night’s awards home herself.

Emma D’Arcy

House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy reminded us why they’re the reigning champion of gender-fluid fashion. Their Alexander McQueen ensemble blended masculine tailoring with feminine flair, creating a look that was chic, sharp, and a little bit punk. The unique arrow ear piercing and tooth jewellery was otherworldly. It was like watching Bowie rise from the ashes of 2025.

Elle Fanning

The young star channeled mid-century Parisian chic in a recreated 1953 Balmain leopard-print gown. She looked like she stepped out of a time machine that exclusively travelled to glamorous fashion houses. But let’s talk about the colour: it’s beige. Lots and lots of beige. Someone needs to tell Elle that pale-on-pale reads less “Old Hollywood starlet” and more “beige furniture catalogue.”

Zendaya

Zendaya brought the drama (and a diamond ring on that finger) to the red carpet, ensuring the internet had plenty to discuss. Her Louis Vuitton gown screamed Old Hollywood glam while winking at every Golden Age diva in the cosmos. With her bold colour choice and enough diamonds to fund a small country, she reminded us why she’s red carpet royalty. And the ring? Let’s just say her Spider-man co-star Tom Holland might want to check his notifications.

Timothée Chalamet

Dune star Timmy’s red-carpet choices have gone from avant-garde to “Bob Dylan goes to prom.” While his black suit was fine—safe, even—it lacked the pizzazz we’ve come to expect. The scarf was a touch too pretentious, and the facial hair felt more “indie band bassist” than “leading man.” Timmy, please bring back the drama.

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong arrived dressed like he just stepped off the set of a Wes Anderson film or a very high-fashion camping trip. A green Loro Piana suede suit paired with a bucket hat for the Golden Globes? It’s eccentric, sure, but somehow, it worked. He looked like Ali G wandered into a luxury boutique and nailed the vibe.

Selena Gomez

Selena kept it classic with a retro-inspired Prada gown, but the high neckline and structured silhouette teetered on the edge of being too formal. Elegant? Yes. A looser hairstyle or a pop of colour might’ve injected some fun into the look.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is redefining her style narrative, opting for clean lines, casual hair, and minimal makeup that says, “I’ve got nothing to prove.” Her black Oscar de la Renta gown was sleek, severe, and perfectly chic. It’s as if she’s saying, “Take me seriously, but don’t forget—I’m still the cool girl.”

Adam Brody In Prada

Adam Brody gave us something to write home about—a rarity for men on the red carpet. His deep-hued tux and statement shoes were pure “Your Boyfriend” energy. But the scruffy beard? Let’s just say it added a touch of “Waking Up Late for Brunch” vibes.