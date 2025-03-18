Global Recycling Day 2025: 5 Recycling Heroes Driving Change Across Asia

Recycling has become one of the most effective solutions to combat climate change and resource depletion. According to the Global Recycling Foundation, recycling saves over 700 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually and is projected to increase to 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Yet, despite its environmental and economic benefits, only about 9% of the world’s plastic waste has ever been recycled, and Asia remains one of the largest producers of global plastic waste. However, amidst these challenges, several Asian individuals have emerged as global leaders in innovative recycling solutions.
What Is Global Recycling Day?
Established in 2018 by the Global Recycling Foundation, this day is dedicated to recognizing the importance of recycling in conserving natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, and creating a cleaner environment for future generations.
The theme for Global Recycling Day 2025 is #RecyclingHeroes, a tribute to the individuals, organizations, and communities making extraordinary efforts to promote recycling. As climate change accelerates and landfills reach their limits, Asia’s recycling pioneers play a critical role in shaping the future of waste management.
Taiwan has one of the most efficient recycling infrastructures in the world, with over 55% of its waste being recycled. The island’s government has introduced mandatory waste sorting, pay-as-you-throw schemes, and AI-powered recycling machines that allow citizens to trade recyclables for metro credits and cash incentives.
In several Indonesian villages, local governments have introduced a unique trash barter system where residents can exchange recyclable waste for rice. These “Waste Banks,” as they are called, not only help with household food security but also incentivize citizens to collect and segregate recyclables. The initiative has seen thousands of kilograms of plastic diverted from landfills, creating a model that could be replicated across Asia.
As we celebrate #RecyclingHeroes, ETV Bharat spotlights some of Asia’s most inspiring recycling pioneers.
1. Afroz Shah, Who Led the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
In Mumbai, environmental activist Afroz Shah turned an overlooked and trash-ridden coastline into an international success story. His cleanup of Versova Beach, once buried under 5.3 million kilograms of plastic waste, became the world’s largest beach cleanup drive. Since then, Shah has inspired thousands to take part in waste management initiatives, urging citizens to reduce single-use plastics and recycle rather than contribute to the ocean’s growing pollution crisis.
2. Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, The 'Toilet Man' of India
Padma Vibhushan Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, was recognized for revolutionizing sanitation and waste management. The late activist's low-cost, eco-friendly toilet systems have significantly reduced open defecation and human waste mismanagement across India. By introducing biogas-linked public toilets, he successfully created a system where human waste is converted into energy and fertilizers.
3. Dr. Somthai Wongcharoen, Thailand’s Recycling Visionary
Thailand’s Wongpanit is a household name in recycling, and its founder Dr. Somthai Wongcharoen has been a driving force behind its success. Established over four decades ago, Wongpanit has expanded into a vast network of over 2,000 franchise branches across Thailand and several other countries, including Laos, Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia, and the USA. Dr. Wongcharoen pioneered a business model where waste is turned into valuable raw materials, thus promoting a circular economy while educating local communities on the economic potential of recycling.
4. Wilson Ang – Climate Action in Singapore
In Singapore, Wilson Ang is at the forefront of the country’s zero-waste movement. As the founder of the Environmental Challenge Organisation (ECO), he has been instrumental in raising awareness about recycling and waste reduction. ECO has launched numerous campaigns targeting plastic pollution, e-waste, and food waste, encouraging Singaporeans to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.
5. Illac Diaz and Liter of Light in the Philippines
In the Philippines, where plastic pollution is a severe issue, Illac Diaz and his organization, Liter of Light, have pioneered the construction of eco-bricks (plastic bottles packed tightly with non-recyclable waste) to build schools and community centres. This innovative approach repurposes plastic waste into durable structures. The organization achieved a new Guinness World Record in 2024 for the world’s largest solar powered light bulb display.
While recycling infrastructure varies across the continent, Asia’s recycling heroes are proving that innovation, community engagement, and policy changes can reshape the future of waste management. On Global Recycling Day, these initiatives serve as an inspiration for businesses, policymakers, and individuals.
