Global Recycling Day 2025: 5 Recycling Heroes Driving Change Across Asia

Recycling has become one of the most effective solutions to combat climate change and resource depletion. According to the Global Recycling Foundation, recycling saves over 700 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually and is projected to increase to 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Yet, despite its environmental and economic benefits, only about 9% of the world’s plastic waste has ever been recycled, and Asia remains one of the largest producers of global plastic waste. However, amidst these challenges, several Asian individuals have emerged as global leaders in innovative recycling solutions.

What Is Global Recycling Day?

Established in 2018 by the Global Recycling Foundation, this day is dedicated to recognizing the importance of recycling in conserving natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, and creating a cleaner environment for future generations.

The theme for Global Recycling Day 2025 is #RecyclingHeroes, a tribute to the individuals, organizations, and communities making extraordinary efforts to promote recycling. As climate change accelerates and landfills reach their limits, Asia’s recycling pioneers play a critical role in shaping the future of waste management.

Taiwan has one of the most efficient recycling infrastructures in the world, with over 55% of its waste being recycled. The island’s government has introduced mandatory waste sorting, pay-as-you-throw schemes, and AI-powered recycling machines that allow citizens to trade recyclables for metro credits and cash incentives.

In several Indonesian villages, local governments have introduced a unique trash barter system where residents can exchange recyclable waste for rice. These “Waste Banks,” as they are called, not only help with household food security but also incentivize citizens to collect and segregate recyclables. The initiative has seen thousands of kilograms of plastic diverted from landfills, creating a model that could be replicated across Asia.

As we celebrate #RecyclingHeroes, ETV Bharat spotlights some of Asia’s most inspiring recycling pioneers.

1. Afroz Shah, Who Led the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup

In Mumbai, environmental activist Afroz Shah turned an overlooked and trash-ridden coastline into an international success story. His cleanup of Versova Beach, once buried under 5.3 million kilograms of plastic waste, became the world’s largest beach cleanup drive. Since then, Shah has inspired thousands to take part in waste management initiatives, urging citizens to reduce single-use plastics and recycle rather than contribute to the ocean’s growing pollution crisis.