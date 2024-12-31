ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Global Family Day 2025: Unexpected Benefits Of Extended Families

Global Family Day is observed on the first day of every year ( Freepik )

Every January 1st, as the world wakes up to a new year, we’re given the opportunity to reflect on our interconnectedness and shared humanity. Peace begins at home, extends to communities, and ultimately connects the world. Global Family Day is a celebration of unity, peace, and the idea that we are all part of one global family.

History Of Global Family Day

The origins of Global Family Day trace back to November 1997, inspired by the United Nations’ book One Day in Peace. Published on January 1, 2000, the book imagined a world united in peace for a single day. Around the same time, the UN General Assembly declared the 'International Decade for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for the Children of the World'.

Building on this momentum, January 1 was officially proposed as Global Family Day in 1999, encouraging people across the globe to start the new millennium with a commitment to peace and solidarity. The message was: Beyond borders, races, and religions, we are one global family.

Why It Matters Today

Global Family Day is a day to bridge differences, promote cultural exchange, and renew a collective commitment to fostering peace. As the United Nations states, avoiding violence and nurturing mutual respect are essential for building a better, more harmonious world.

Family traditions play a significant role in celebrating Global Family Day. From simple acts like gathering for a meal to creating new customs such as sharing goals and aspirations for the year, these traditions strengthen bonds and set a tone of togetherness.

In Italy, for example, families might craft "family trees" to honour ancestors and share their stories. In other cultures, exchanging wishes and reflecting on shared values become opportunities to foster goodwill and unity.

5 Perks Of Living In A Joint Family

Living in an extended family isn’t always seamless, there are the occasional quirks and compromises, like negotiating TV schedules or enduring Uncle Ravi’s dubious advice on stock investments.

But the rewards far outweigh the challenges. While some might balk at the idea of sharing space with multiple generations, the advantages are undeniable.