How To Add Sparkle To Your Party Makeup Look This Christmas

Sparkle and glitter are the undisputed icons of Christmas beauty trends. Whether it’s a touch of shimmer on your eyelids, a dusting of highlighter for that ethereal glow, or glittery nail polish that catches the light with every gesture, they have a magical way of transforming the simplest outfit into a celebration. “What’s a Christmas makeup look without a little sparkle, right?” asks digital creator Aleena Rehman.

The trick is knowing when to stop, though. To incorporate it without looking over-the-top, she suggests focusing on one feature. Go bold with glittery eyeshadow or let a subtle highlighter do the talking. Balance is your best friend. Pair that shimmer with matte makeup to avoid looking like you’ve been doused in fairy dust.

Go bold with shimmery eyeshadow this season (Freepik)

Beauty influencer Alina Hasan Rizvi agrees and recommends pressed glitters for a more controlled application. “Stick to the lids and inner corners of the eyes,” she advises, “and choose seasonal shades like gold, silver, or soft monochromatic hues.” Want to take the sparkle game further? Rizvi suggests adding shimmer body lotion to your collarbones and shoulders; perfect for off-shoulder holiday outfits.

Strategic Sparkle Placement

Both influencers stress the importance of placing sparkle where it counts. Rehman’s top picks include eyelids, the inner corners of the eyes and cheekbones. Her pro tip: If you’re doing glittery eyes, keep your lips and cheeks low-key to let your eyes take centrestage. Rizvi takes it up a notch with her advice: “Add a hint of shimmer to the bridge and tip of your nose for that ‘lit from within’ glow.” She even suggests layering shimmer with cream highlighter and pressed highlighter for a radiant, smudge-proof finish.

Lock It Down

Let’s talk about the one thing that haunts every glitter enthusiast: fallout. Rehman swears by glitter glue or a solid primer as your first line of defence. “Press the glitter on gently (don’t rub it in) and finish with a setting spray to keep everything in place,” she says. Rizvi doubles down on prep: “Start with a primer and concealer base to let the shimmer pop, then lock it all in with a setting spray.” For an all-night glow, try layering a cream highlighter with a pressed one.

Start with a primer and concealer base to make the shimmer pop (Freepik)

For The Minimalists

For the sparkle-curious but not quite sparkle-confident, Rehman suggests liquid glitter eyeshadows, shimmer sticks, or sparkly lip glosses. “These are foolproof and mess-free,” she says. Rizvi offers another clever hack: mix shimmer with your lip gloss for a subtle, glamorous effect. Want something extra festive? Try adding rhinestones. “They’re easy to apply with adhesive and make a statement,” she explains.

Rhinestones are easy to apply with makeup adhesive (Freepik)

This Christmas, go ahead and bring the sparkle... whether it’s on your eyes, cheekbones, or even your collarbones. As these digital creators have shown us, adding shine to your look isn’t rocket science: it’s a little glitter glue, a touch of restraint and a whole lot of fun. So, shine on, superstar.