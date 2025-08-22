Australian Band Glass Beams Are Bringing Their Surreal Masks And Psychedelic Sound Back To India, Check The Dates And Venues

If you’ve ever wondered what it might feel like to listen to a disco in the middle of a dream, while a troupe of masked mystics hover in the corner playing ragas that sound both ancient and from the year 3025, then Glass Beams are the band you’ve been waiting for.

The Australian trio (founded by Indian-origin musician Rajan Silva) have made a career out of sounding both familiar and not remotely familiar at all. Their music is a heady blend of psychedelic swirls, ragas without lyrics, and grooves that feel suspiciously like they’ve been beamed in from another galaxy. Then there are the masks: ornate, gold, almost ceremonial, like something you’d stumble across in an attic in Rajasthan or a Stanley Kubrick film. They’ve never explained them (at least not in a way that would satisfy anyone with a straight face), but really, why would you want them to? Half the fun is the mystery.

Dates, Venues and Ticketing Details

This October, Glass Beams will return to India for the third time, with three shows: October 9 at Open Grounds, Gymkhana Club in Gurugram (Delhi NCR), October 11 at Nesco Center in Mumbai, and October 12 at Indiranagar Club in Bengaluru. It’s part of SkillBox’s LiveBox gig series, and part of a wider Asia tour that also drops them in Japan, South Korea, Bahrain, China, and the UAE.

Registrations for presale tickets are open now, with sales kicking off August 23 at noon. If their past appearances at Magnetic Fields 2023 or Echoes of Earth 2024 are anything to go by, tickets won’t stick around for long.

Who Are Glass Beams?

Since their first Mirage EP put them on the map, Glass Beams have built a steadily expanding cult following. Their 2024 EP Mahal cemented them as international festival darlings (they even played Glastonbury this summer) and their live shows are equal parts hypnotic ritual and dance floor fever dream. Their reimagining of Charanjit Singh’s Raga Bhairava as One Raga To A Disco Beat proved what fans already knew: these guys don’t just make music, they tilt the room you hear it in.