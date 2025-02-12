It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT) Festival Returns To India On March 1 To Start Off International Women's Week

If you’ve noticed a sudden explosion of women-only events in India (marathons, film festivals, wellness retreats, and even biker rallies), you’re not imagining things. Women are finally getting their own spaces to shine, succeed, and take a break from explaining things to men who "totally get it." One such do to look forward to is the festival, It's A Girl Thing.

YouTuber Anisha Dixit, singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra, storyteller and poet Priya Malik, musician and songwriter Mali are among the women who feature in the fifth season of IAGT. From engaging panel discussions to candid conversations, these trailblazing women will share their personal journeys and insights while diving into topics that matter most to young women: breaking society barriers, mental health, self-love, relationships, adulting, as well as arts, music, environment, sports, careers in a positive, safe space.

Over the years, it has spotlighted the significant challenges girls and women around the world face while sending an uplifting message: women are bold, courageous and phenomenal. This season brings an incredible line-up of fan-favourite international and Indian creators, influencers, advocates and celebrities across industries. Attendees can also expect live performances, spectacular stand-up acts, cool workshops, interviews, meet and greets.

Previous edition of IAGT (It's A Girl Thing)

Whether you’re looking to laugh, learn or just soak in the vibes, IAGT has something for everyone, where women can develop a strong sense of self and exchange experiences through entertainment and community. Beyond the stage, attendees can take a break from action with interactive zones, delicious food and a curated flea market that supports women-led businesses.

Emma Fung, COO & Executive Producer of It’s A Girl Thing, said, “It’s A Girl Thing was launched by Branded in Singapore in 2016 to create a festival that celebrated young women. The aim was to empower and engage by opening up the conversation about what it truly means to be a girl in a world where young women are constantly told how they should look, be and act. IAGT looks at the world through the eyes of young women and provides a safe space to dream and be inspired to go beyond stereotypes and cultural norms to be the best, most fulfilled versions of themselves.”

From its very first on-ground edition in India, the platform has championed equality and showcased the country’s potential for true social inclusivity. This year, IAGT India is set to take a step further. It’s a day to share stories, grow and revel in the joy of being unapologetically you. Don’t miss out on this bold and brilliant ode to women produced by Branded, alongside talent partner One Digital Entertainment. Tickets to the festival are live online.

Event Details:

When: March 1, 2025| Gates open at 11 am, event starts at 12 noon

Where: JVPD Ground - Arvog Leisure, Mumbai