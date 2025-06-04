Girish And The Chronicles Make History As First Indian Rock Band On US Reality Show America's Got Talent

On June 3, in front of millions of viewers across the globe and four sharp-eyed judges, Girish and The Chronicles (GATC), a hard rock outfit from Sikkim, did something no Indian rock band has done before: they made it to the next round of America’s Got Talent. They crushed the first round, performing a gutsy, reverb-drenched cover of Adele’s Set Fire to the Rain that left judge Simon Cowell visibly stunned and Mel B declaring it her favourite performance of the season.

Nothing Fake About It

When GATC walked onto that AGT stage in Hollywood, there was no artifice. No backing track, no polished PR gimmick. Just four guys who looked like they’d walked out of a Metallica rehearsal circa 1992 and knew exactly what they were doing. Their version of Set Fire to the Rain was thunder and fire and distortion and power vocals. It worked spectacularly.

Simon Cowell smiled (a rare sight) and turned to the audience: “You can’t fake a reaction like that.” Mel B called it her favourite. Sofia Vergara looked pleasantly shocked. And Howie Mandel looked like he was trying to figure out how to headbang without pulling something. Four yeses. And another chapter written in the rock ‘n roll fairytale that is GATC.

Not bad for a band that grew up covering Guns N’ Roses songs in the narrow lanes of Gangtok. Speaking of GNR, just two weeks before they lit up the America's Got Talent stage in the US, GATC opened for Guns N’ Roses in Mumbai. For any rock band, anywhere in the world, that would be a big deal. For a band from a hill town in Northeast India, it’s the sort of gig that rewrites careers. The crowd reportedly went from curious to converted in the space of three songs.

What Dreams Are Made Of

If you’re a rock fan in India, you probably know the story. Brothers Girish and Yogesh Pradhan, along with Suraz Karki and Nagen Mongrati, formed GATC in 2009 in Gangtok. Inspired by the hard rock greats of the ’80s (Dio, Whitesnake, Guns N' Roses), they were out to bring big riffs, bigger choruses, and arena-sized ambition to the rock scene.

Albums like Back to Earth and Rock the Highway earned cult status among rock purists. By the time they released Hail to the Heroes in 2022, they weren’t just India’s best-kept secret. They were gigging across Europe, playing music festivals in Montenegro, and opening for acts like Poets of the Fall and Alter Bridge.

And now a standing ovation from AGT judges who rarely clap in unison. The band’s journey is far from over. After AGT, there’s talk of more global tours, new music, and a bigger Indian rock renaissance. Their gigs still pack in screaming fans. Their social media is still gloriously full of guitar solos and airport selfies. And Girish (India’s answer to Axl Rose, according to some fans) is still wearing the bandana and howling into the mic like he means it.