Giorgio Armani, High Fashion’s Last Great Independent, Remembered For Half A Century Of Style | See His Life In Pictures

The Armani Group announced the designer's passing on September 4, 2025, in a statement noting that “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.” The company said he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
Armani’s death closes a chapter on one of fashion’s most singular careers. He launched his own label in 1975, aged 41, and quickly established a voice that felt at once new and inevitable: a softer, deconstructed approach to tailoring that rejected the rigid, padded silhouettes of previous decades. This unassuming revolution (in which shoulder lines relaxed and drape replaced rigidity) became Armani’s signature and rewrote the grammar of modern suiting.
It is hard to overstate how thoroughly Armani altered the vocabulary of elegance. Where power dressing in the 1970s and ’80s often equated with armour-like structure, Armani offered something else: suiting that hinted at intimacy, luxury that felt lived-in. His films and his clients amplified that message: Richard Gere in American Gigolo, Diane Keaton’s effortlessly chic office looks, red-carpet moments for actresses who wanted to look powerful without appearing ostentatious. Critics and colleagues came to call him, affectionately, “Re Giorgio,” the gentleman who made understatement seem radical.
Armani’s work extended far beyond tailoring. Over five decades he built an integrated luxury house—Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Privé and a raft of fragrance, cosmetics, home, and hospitality ventures, including the Armani Hotels and restaurants—that turned a design ethos into a global lifestyle. He resisted takeover bids and international conglomerates for decades, keeping his company privately held and famously hands-on: proprietor, creative director and custodian of a brand identity he had crafted with meticulous restraint.
