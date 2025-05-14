Inside GHMC’s F2F, the DJ Duel That Might Be the Most Fun You’ll Have in a Batman Mask

Some of the best nights you’ll ever remember started with terrible song choices, friends who were five drinks deep, and a dancefloor where Himesh Reshammiya somehow became king again. If that sounds like the kind of nostalgia you wish was an actual gig concept, meet F2F, the newest music concept where DJs face-off with each other, one guilty pleasure at a time.

No velvet ropes. No techno purists glaring at you for requesting 90s Bollywood. Just two consoles, face-to-face, and enough basslines to make your adolescent playlist blush. F2F, or “Face 2 Face” is part of the Greater Hyderabad Music Circle (GHMC), a community project started in November 2024 by Daniyal Rawjee and Sheebani Kunde (the name cheekily riffs off the city’s municipal corporation). GHMC is what happens when you mix a love for local music with a little bit of civil disobedience, musically speaking. Trashy Thursdays, the weekly event series that birthed F2F, is where this story begins.

Trashy Is the New Tasteful

“Trashy Thursdays are about guilty indulgence,” Daniyal tells us, beaming like someone who just remembered a remix of Tera Suroor. “Music you must have forgotten about and don’t admit to listening to anymore.”

That’s the key: this isn’t a space for cool-kid posturing. It’s for dancing your face off to songs you’d never dare Shazam. From Himesh and Yo Yo Honey Singh to Konkani bangers and forgotten club tracks, F2F is where DJs let go and where the audience follows suit, in full costume. The next one on May 15, 2025 at Warehouse 81 promises free Batman masks and Superman capes handed out at the door. The two DJ consoles are on the dancefloor itself... no barriers, no ego.

It’s interactive, inclusive, and aggressively unserious. In a music culture that often gets stuck in its own hype, F2F is a welcome punchline.

Mixing, Matching, Mayhem

The F2F format is simple and genius. Two DJs, two consoles facing each other, one dancefloor. They go head-to-head, live-mixing in a kind of musical relay that’s part party, part performance sport.

“The trick is to keep the energy building,” says DJ Zamaika, one of Hyderabad’s most genre-fluid artists and a self-declared Superman fan. “It’s not easy for most DJs. You can’t just lock into your own vibe. You’re feeding off your opponent and the crowd at the same time.”

DJ Zamaika (Courtesy GHMC)

That crowd includes people screaming for obscure R&B tracks, Marathi folk, or viral remixes from 2008. Zamaika’s secret weapon is his range. “If someone asks me for a Konkani song, I’ll have it.” Which explains why F2F isn’t just a music night—it’s also a bit of musical improv theatre.

In theory, this format should be chaotic. Two DJs facing off, playing trashy hits, with people in superhero capes dancing around them like it’s Comic Con after dark? And yet it works. Because the best kind of fun is the kind that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Because after the techno fatigue, the curated Instagram gigs, and the boutique brunch pop-ups, Hyderabad’s music lovers might just want to scream-sing Kajra Re while wearing a mask.

That’s exactly what GHMC has tapped into: a city craving release. Not polished, export-ready club culture. But something homegrown, unpredictable, and joyfully chaotic. Trashy Thursdays is a musical playground where DJs drop their guards and listeners drop their pretensions. GHMC believes the best music doesn’t always need to be “curated.”

The next event, scheduled at Warehouse 81 in Hitech City on Thursday, May 15, features two sets of DJ duos Mr. Beatlust vs DJ Vibe Check at 8 pm, and Zamaika vs Pawan from 9:30 pm onwards. Expect mashups, medleys, mystery tracks, and mid-set throwbacks. Also expect to leave hoarse, possibly glittery and definitely happy.