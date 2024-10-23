Is Your Home Festive Ready? 3 Last-Minute Ideas To Give Final Touches

It is that time of the year when we gear up to clean the house and decorate it to its best. While painting and major interior changes are well planned and happen way before the celebrations start, there's always something that's missing at the last minute. If you are also struggling with those last-minute misses, we have got you covered. Ramesh Bhandari, the director of A-Class Marble shares some of the interesting DIY ideas to give your home that final touch to make it festive-ready.

Add accent with marble

Representational Image (Freepik)

Oh.. Marble? Sounds too big a thing right? Incorporating marble into the house is not only about the walls and floor but also about adding small marble accents like coasters, vases, and trays. These items will add natural beauty, enhance the aesthetics and layer your space. Pick up some sleek items crafted from slabs or leftover tiles, which provide functional yet stylish holiday accents. These pieces can be used to display candles and ornaments or as decorative centerpieces.

Illuminate your home with diyas

Representational Image (Freepik)

While traditional mitti ka diyas have their charm, there's no harm in experimenting with some marble diyas crafted with intricate designs that will add luxurious touches to your space. These accents enhance the aesthetic appeal and offer a sustainable way to create timeless, elegant décor.

Use colours

Representational Image (Freepik)

If you have decided to add some marble pieces to your home then complete them with natural elements like house plants, candles, or metallic ornaments which will accentuate the festive ambience. Little things make a big difference when it comes to decorating your home and getting it festive-ready.