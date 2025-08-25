How Gen Z Is Turning Astrology Into A Cart Full Of Crystals

Gen Z is a trendsetter. You walk into any mall kiosk, Instagram shop, or weekend flea market, and you will see it: trays of rose quartz “self-love” bracelets, evil-eye anklets, selenite wands, and palm-sized labradorite, also known as worry stones. This is the influence of their belief in astrology, which they are now leaning toward for better vibes, calmer minds, and, if the algorithm is right, a love that finally texts back.

In the last few years, interest in astrology among young people has increased. Astrology apps deliver push-notification horoscopes between class and commute. A 2024 NumroVani study found that 51% of young Indians consulted astrology daily, 88% read horoscopes at least weekly, and 75% of young Indians checked astrological insights daily. Technology, particularly AI, is central to this trend. It confirms that star-guided content is no longer a niche but mainstream. On the business side, India's astro-tech sector is scaling from Rs 13 billion in 2024 to a projected Rs 180 billion by 2030, indicating a 49% annual growth.

"Gen Z and millennials aren’t just shopping-they are curating daily rituals that blend style, spirituality, and self-awareness. Astro tech platforms have become tools for clarity, connection, and calm," says Kapoor.

Astrological services

The digital astrology market is experiencing growth. It is leading to a proliferation of apps. Young people are using birth-chart readings sold via apps. They are buying ritual kits that blend astrology timing with crystals, incense, and journaling prompts. Vastu and Feng Shui objects like crystal trees, pyramids, and yantras are getting popular. People are keeping them in dorms and first apartments.

This is considered to help one with career, relationships, and protection. Gen Z has also reimagined jewellery by combining it with astrology. Brands have now started weaving crystals, angel numbers, and horoscope hooks into jewellery to cater to the young population. They also come with mood-shifting scents, crystal-infused mists, and zodiac palettes to convert the storytelling. Business insiders call this trend a 'gold mine'.

"These products are not just bought, they are curated and now delivered via lightning-fast commerce, meeting youth expectations seamlessly," Meena Kapoor, founder and CEO of the Astroyogi app.

Why this resonates

Gen Z, who grew up with the hustle culture and soft life ideals, finds astrology helps them with a feeling of control and a way to reflect on their daily actions. Astrology gives them agency to understand themselves and their lives when things feel unstable. Additionally, social media works for them as both a learning space as well as a place where they express their interest. Moreover, buying items that are spiritually apt are affordable as they can buy small, personalised items like a bracelet, a moon ritual kit, or even a free app with a notification in budget.

Aarushi Sinha from Pune brought a rose quartz bracelet and a small palm stone to represent a breakup. "It wasn't magic, but it became a ritual. I wash my face and hold the stone while writing affirmations. It made me at least show up for myself every day. It took me out of the unbearable condition I was in after my breakup," says Sinha. She also brought a citrine pendant after she got a salary hike. "I started believing in it after I healed. I brought a love and confidence bundle on Instagram," says the marketing graduate.

Nikita Pereira ensures to follow the zodiac timings for any important work. "My horoscope in an app said a good transit for money was coming. I won't say stars got me a raise at work, I worked hard, but I do feel that it made me feel brave and prepared me to ask for what I deserved," says Pereira, who brought a tiny citrine charm to mark her achievement.

Belief, convenience, and the algorithm

Another aspect of growing popularity of crystals among Gen Z and millennials is the belief that they keep one's health in check. While there is no robust scientific evidence that crystals influence health outcomes beyond placebo, yet they are becoming popular. Several scientific studies note that crystals don't physically heal or balance energy. Their appeal lies not in hard evidence but symbolism, community, and the comfort of belief. They are glittery, and not like any medical tools.

Clinical Psychologist Aayush Sharma says that believing in a crystal's power can create a psychological shift. "It can be with anything. If one starts believing that a certain thing is helping them, they will think like that, and eventually it will reduce stress, boost their mood, and give them a sense of control. This doesn't mean that the crystal worked, but it's the belief that did.

Astrologers have a different view. Numerologist and mind coach, Rajiv Bhatt, says that crystal works like prayer beads or lucky charms. "If you hold a crystal and meditate, it can function as a calming ritual. It offers focus and comfort much like prayer beads," he says.

Celebrated astrologer Dr Jai Madaan also recommends crystal therapy. "You just have to know if you are attracted enough to a certain crystal," says Dr Madaan. If you are someone struggling with emotional turmoil, Dr Madan suggests green crystals like jade or malachite to place at the center of the chest or tape it. "It will open your healing heart chakra."

Mind game

Another argument by non-believers is that crystal for stress relief, healing, and energy balance fits into the wellness industry's language. "They look aspirational, small and delicate. They are also easy to share on social media, where most Gen Z people spend their time, so it's easy to sell," says digital marketing professional Smruti Patwa.

Additionally, young people are distancing themselves from institutional religion and turning to modular spirituality. They are mixing astrology, meditation, and crystals for personal meaning. "Crystals can be bought for a cheaper price than a therapy session or other wellness practice, so it is easier for people," says clinical psychologist Sharma.