We've Decoded Gen Alpha Words And Phrases So That You, Parents, Can Keep Up With Them

While most of us are still figuring out how to make reels on our smartphones, Gen Alpha kids are already reshaping the economy. By 2029, their influence will account for a staggering $5.46 trillion in spending (according to a McCrindle report).

They’re not out there begging for Happy Meal toys or superhero action figures. These pint-sized moguls are brand-savvy beyond their years, gravitating toward skincare serums and luxury products. But don’t think they’re all about exfoliation and eye creams. These “iPad kids” are hardcore gamers, too (though not in the way you might expect). Forget fancy consoles or gaming PCs that light up like Christmas trees. These kids are crushing levels and chatting with their favourite streamers from their cellphones, proving that the next generation doesn’t need a controller to control the game.

If you’re raising a Gen Alpha kid, consider brushing up on their slang (Freepik)

American business intelligence company Morning Consult found in a survey that 29% of Gen Alpha parents (a mix of Millennials and younger Gen Zers) have already encountered moments where they’ve heard their kids speak and thought, “Is that even English?” That percentage skyrockets to 43% when kids hit 8-10 years old, leaving their parents staring blankly as their children spout phrases they may or may not have learned from YouTube comments.

Unsurprisingly, kids who socialize online are the most likely to speak in mysterious code, with nearly half (47%) leaving parents in the linguistic dust. Nona Walia, author of Own Your Energy and The Magic Is Within told the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team, “Every generation tries to create a new identity and language which is different from the previous one, giving a new cultural identity. Gen Alpha is also trying to differentiate themselves from Gen Z by innovating their words. We will see the influence of AI, technology and gaming in their lingo.”

If you’re raising a Gen Alpha, consider brushing up on their slang because your child’s “IRL” might feel more like “LOL” if you can’t keep up. Words like “slay,” “no cap,” and “bet” might already be in your household lexicon, but it doesn’t stop there. “Just when we thought we’d wrapped our heads around Gen Z’s 'no cap,' here comes Gen Alpha. It's all changing too fast, and I feel like I have to keep up with my 8-year-old daughter,” says Aneesh Chakra, a banker in Hyderabad.

For Gen Alpha, brevity and absurdity reign supreme, leaving the rest of us scrambling to decode their ever-changing dialect. So, let’s decode this linguistic chaos before you embarrass yourself trying to use these words in a sentence.

1. Rizz

Translation: Charisma, charm, or the ability to flirt effectively.

Where did this come from? Apparently, “rizz” is short for “charisma.” Because who has time for three syllables when you could be making reels about it? For Gen Alpha, having rizz is practically a superpower, right up there with being able to fix the Wi-Fi.

How to use it: “He’s got mad rizz. He made the waitress blush with one joke about oat milk.”

2. NPC

Translation: A background character with no agency, like the ones in video games.

This one’s a burn. Being called an NPC means you’re basic, predictable, and have the conversational range of a chatbot. If someone says you’re acting like an NPC, immediately do something spontaneous (like learning a viral dance move).

How to use it: “Why does Dad always talk about the weather? He’s such an NPC.”

3. No Cap

Translation: No lie, for real.

You’d think this would be slang for losing your hat, but no. Gen Alpha uses “no cap” to emphasize honesty. Bonus points if you pair it with an unenthused “fr” (for real) at the end. Example: “She really left the group chat. No cap, fr.”

How to use it: “This pizza is the best thing I’ve eaten all year. No cap.”

4. Slay

Translation: To absolutely crush it, look amazing, or win at life.

“Slay” has transcended Gen Z to become a Gen Alpha staple, but now it’s applied to everything from math tests to Minecraft builds. You can even slay at washing the dishes (though they’d probably never admit to doing chores).