We've Decoded Gen Alpha Words And Phrases So That You, Parents, Can Keep Up With Them

While most of us are still figuring out how to make reels on our smartphones, Gen Alpha kids are already reshaping the economy. By 2029, their influence will account for a staggering $5.46 trillion in spending (according to a McCrindle report).
They’re not out there begging for Happy Meal toys or superhero action figures. These pint-sized moguls are brand-savvy beyond their years, gravitating toward skincare serums and luxury products. But don’t think they’re all about exfoliation and eye creams. These “iPad kids” are hardcore gamers, too (though not in the way you might expect). Forget fancy consoles or gaming PCs that light up like Christmas trees. These kids are crushing levels and chatting with their favourite streamers from their cellphones, proving that the next generation doesn’t need a controller to control the game.
American business intelligence company Morning Consult found in a survey that 29% of Gen Alpha parents (a mix of Millennials and younger Gen Zers) have already encountered moments where they’ve heard their kids speak and thought, “Is that even English?” That percentage skyrockets to 43% when kids hit 8-10 years old, leaving their parents staring blankly as their children spout phrases they may or may not have learned from YouTube comments.
Unsurprisingly, kids who socialize online are the most likely to speak in mysterious code, with nearly half (47%) leaving parents in the linguistic dust. Nona Walia, author of Own Your Energy and The Magic Is Within told the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team, “Every generation tries to create a new identity and language which is different from the previous one, giving a new cultural identity. Gen Alpha is also trying to differentiate themselves from Gen Z by innovating their words. We will see the influence of AI, technology and gaming in their lingo.”
If you’re raising a Gen Alpha, consider brushing up on their slang because your child’s “IRL” might feel more like “LOL” if you can’t keep up. Words like “slay,” “no cap,” and “bet” might already be in your household lexicon, but it doesn’t stop there. “Just when we thought we’d wrapped our heads around Gen Z’s 'no cap,' here comes Gen Alpha. It's all changing too fast, and I feel like I have to keep up with my 8-year-old daughter,” says Aneesh Chakra, a banker in Hyderabad.
For Gen Alpha, brevity and absurdity reign supreme, leaving the rest of us scrambling to decode their ever-changing dialect. So, let’s decode this linguistic chaos before you embarrass yourself trying to use these words in a sentence.
1. Rizz
Translation: Charisma, charm, or the ability to flirt effectively.
Where did this come from? Apparently, “rizz” is short for “charisma.” Because who has time for three syllables when you could be making reels about it? For Gen Alpha, having rizz is practically a superpower, right up there with being able to fix the Wi-Fi.
How to use it: “He’s got mad rizz. He made the waitress blush with one joke about oat milk.”
2. NPC
Translation: A background character with no agency, like the ones in video games.
This one’s a burn. Being called an NPC means you’re basic, predictable, and have the conversational range of a chatbot. If someone says you’re acting like an NPC, immediately do something spontaneous (like learning a viral dance move).
How to use it: “Why does Dad always talk about the weather? He’s such an NPC.”
3. No Cap
Translation: No lie, for real.
You’d think this would be slang for losing your hat, but no. Gen Alpha uses “no cap” to emphasize honesty. Bonus points if you pair it with an unenthused “fr” (for real) at the end. Example: “She really left the group chat. No cap, fr.”
How to use it: “This pizza is the best thing I’ve eaten all year. No cap.”
4. Slay
Translation: To absolutely crush it, look amazing, or win at life.
“Slay” has transcended Gen Z to become a Gen Alpha staple, but now it’s applied to everything from math tests to Minecraft builds. You can even slay at washing the dishes (though they’d probably never admit to doing chores).
How to use it: “Your outfit is slay. Total fashion icon vibes.”
5. Bet
Translation: Agreement or affirmation, like saying “sure” or “okay.”
Short, sweet, and mildly confusing to anyone over 25. If Gen Alpha says “bet,” they’re either agreeing with you or planning to hustle you in a game of Fortnite. Approach with caution.
How to use it: “Wanna play Roblox later?” “Bet.”
6. Ratioed
Translation: When a social media post gets more negative responses than likes, signaling a public takedown.
This is basically the modern-day equivalent of being roasted in public. If you’re ratioed, you’ve said or done something cringe-worthy online. It’s a fate worse than unfollowing.
How to use it: “He tweeted something dumb and got ratioed in minutes.”
7. Goblin Mode
Translation: Embracing laziness and chaos with zero shame.
Thank Gen Alpha for giving us permission to unapologetically be gremlins. Goblin mode is self-care, but without the Instagram filters or yoga mats. It’s chaotic, and we’re here for it.
How to use it: “I stayed in my pajamas all weekend, eating snacks in bed. Total goblin mode.”
8. Yassify
Translation: To glam something up, usually with excessive filters or edits.
Think of yassification as a digital makeover on steroids. It’s like if Photoshop, glitter, and an “OMG QUEEN” attitude had a baby.
How to use it: “I yassified my dog’s Instagram pics. She looks like a runway model.”
9. Dank
Translation: High-quality, cool, or impressive.
“Dank” is technically older slang, but Gen Alpha has revived it with their meme-loving hearts. If something is dank, it’s meme-worthy and worthy of applause.
How to use it: “That meme you sent? So dank, bro.”
10. Sus
Translation: Suspicious, shady, or questionable.
Short for “suspicious,” this word will forever live in infamy thanks to the game Among Us. If Gen Alpha calls something “sus,” watch your back, it might just be a trap.
How to use it: “That new teacher who always talks about their pet iguana? Kinda sus.”
Gen Alpha’s slang is a cultural code that reflects their world of memes, gaming and hyper-connectivity.
This generation has its own language, born from memes, gaming culture, and social media trends. Think of it as the modern equivalent of deciphering hieroglyphics, but with emojis. So, if your kid says, “That’s sus,” or calls your carefully cooked dinner “mid,” don’t panic. It’s just their way of staying connected to their tribe.
Read more:
- 5 Must-Read Books For Raising Gen Alpha Kids
- When Kids Grow Up Too Fast: 'Precocious Puberty' Explained, With Expert Tips For Parents
- What Are Brain Rot Songs, And Why Is Gen Z Obsessed With Them?