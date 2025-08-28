Ganeshotsav Recipes For Festive Sweets With A Twist

Bappa is here and so are the mounds of modaks and layers of puran polis. Why not give your usual recipe a twist and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with these unusual versions.

1. Pineapple-Coconut Puran Poli

Pineapple-Coconut Puran Poli (Getty Images)

The beloved puran poli stuffed with chana dal and jaggery meets a tropical surprise. Cook chana dal until soft, then mash and mix with jaggery, pineapple puree, coconut, and cardamom. Cook until it thickens. Knead dough with flour, water, and a little oil. Roll out small discs, stuff with the pineapple-chana dal mixture, and seal. Roll gently into polis and roast on a hot tawa with ghee. The pineapple adds a tangy freshness to the traditional puran filling, cutting through the richness while keeping it festive.

2. White Chocolate Bourbon Modak

White Chocolate Bourbon Modak (Image courtesy Britannia Bourbon)

Indulgence takes centrestage with this white chocolate modak, enhanced by the crunch of Bourbon biscuits. Begin by melting white chocolate and whisking it with warm cream, vanilla, and a pinch of salt until silky smooth. Fold in crushed Britannia Bourbon biscuits, then refrigerate until the mixture sets firm enough to mould. Shape into modaks using greased hands or a traditional mould, and chill again to hold their form. Finish with festive flair (sprinkles, chopped nuts, or a drizzle of chocolate) and serve these decadent creations chilled. Elegant and modern, they balance creamy sweetness with a delightful biscuit crunch.

3. Black Sesame Modak

Bring a nutty twist to your festive table with these delicate black sesame modaks. Dry roast sesame seeds until fragrant, then let them cool and blitz into a fine powder. In a pan, melt jaggery with a splash of water until it bubbles into a sticky syrup. Stir in the sesame powder and a touch of ghee, mixing until it all comes together in a glossy, pliable mass. While still warm, shape the mixture into modak-shaped sweets and let them set into rich, earthy sweets that pair perfectly with your evening cravings.

4. Ukadiche Modak With A Bourbon Twist

A classic Maharashtrian sweet finds a modern companion in this coconut-and-Bourbon filling. Prepare the outer layer by cooking rice flour with boiling water, ghee, and salt, kneading it into a soft, pliable dough while warm. For the stuffing, cook desiccated coconut and jaggery in ghee until the jaggery melts, then stir in cardamom, nutmeg, and crushed Britannia Bourbon biscuits for a rich, fragrant blend. Shape the dough into small cups, fill with the coconut-Bourbon mixture, and pleat the edges to seal the modaks. Steam gently until cooked through, then serve warm with a drizzle of ghee. It’s a pairing of tradition and playful indulgence that feels right at home in the festive season.

5. Chocolate Modak With Sea Salt

Chocolate Modak With Sea Salt (Getty Images)

The traditional ukadiche modak gets a gourmet makeover. Prepare the stuffing by cooking grated coconut and jaggery together until it forms a sticky mixture. Mix in melted dark chocolate. Make the dough with rice flour, cocoa powder, and hot water; knead into a soft dough. Shape into modaks, stuff with the chocolate-jaggery filling, and steam for 10 minutes. Sprinkle a touch of sea salt on top before serving.