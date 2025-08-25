ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Simple Tips To Decorate Ganpati Mandap At Home For A Sacred And Welcoming Space

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival that returns every year, it is a time when homes come alive with devotion, joy, and creativity. As many of us prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha, decorating home becomes an expression of love and reverence. From vibrant rangolis and eco-friendly idols to floral arrangements and glowing diyas, every detail reflects devotion. It creates an atmosphere that feels both festive and spiritual. So, home decor during this time just isn't about beauty, but also about setting sacred, and welcoming space where everyone can come together and celebrate the festivities. Here are simple tips by Pune-based interior designer Vaishali Gaikwad to make your place welcoming for Bappa this year.

Wall Shelves as Sacred Niches

If you don't have a room for a traditional mandap, you can turn a floating wall shelf into a mini altar. Add a compact idol of Lord Ganesha, surround it with fairy lights, and add a few marigolds. Once the festival is over, the shelf can go back to displaying books, plants, or souvenirs.

Corner Tables for Compact Idols

Use side tables or sleek corner stand that's in your living room. Place a small idol of Lord Ganesha with fresh flowers in a brass urli (water bowl) or decorative tray. The space will feel festive, and it will also be functional and east to clear after the celebration is over.

Floating Diyas for Instant Warmth

Try and avoid bulky lighting fixtures and opt for floating diyas in a clear bowl if water. You can place them on your dining table, center table, or beside the mandap corner. Add some petals for colour. It will give an instant festive charm that will look beautiful in your everyday setting.

Floor-Length Vases with Festive Florals

Bring some tall vases along with long-stemmed flowers or leafy greens that can flank your Ganesha idol and double your décor. Replace traditional torans with a floral arrangement in vases as it's minimal, modern and versatile in look.