Ganesh Chaturthi Jewellery Styling Tips To Shine Brighter Than The Diyas

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about modaks, pandals, and Instagram stories with “Ganpati Bappa Morya” captions. It’s about joy, togetherness, and looking your festive best while you’re at it.

Festive dressing is not only about the lehenga, saree, or kurta-pyjama combo. The real deal is in the details: your jewellery. You don’t need to drown yourself in heavy sets from your nani’s locker to look festive. You just need smart styling, and a few versatile pieces that go from prayer to party without making you feel like a walking showroom.

We spoke to Pradeep Maurya, Head of Product Development at KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, and he gave some stellar tips on how to style jewellery for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Gold Chain

Think of a gold chain as the opening scene of a Bollywood movie: subtle, but sets the tone. For morning prayers, let it drape gracefully as a standalone piece. Later, when the evening gets livelier, layer it with a statement pendant or even pair it with longer strands for drama.

Diamond Studs

Ganesh Chaturthi is equal parts pooja and dance marathon. From aarti to dhol beats, you need jewellery that stays put and still shines. Diamond studs are your best friend here. According to Maurya, they bring just the right sparkle: refined, timeless, and perfect for any hairstyle. Loose curls? Sleek bun? Doesn’t matter. The studs will do their job, without competing with your outfit.

Solitaire Ring

Solitaire ring (ETV Bharat)

Festivals are all about meaning, and nothing feels more significant than wearing a solitaire. Whether it’s your engagement ring or one you bought for yourself, it becomes special when worn during celebrations. Style it solo for a classy touch or stack it with delicate gold bands for a modern, layered look. It’s like adding an emotional subplot to your festive styling.

Diamond Earrings

Half the fun of Ganesh Chaturthi today is the photos. Whether it’s a candid in front of the idol or a group selfie mid-dhol, your jewellery is going to be documented. A good pair of diamond earrings photographs beautifully. Choose ones that suit your face shape and match your necklace. This way, your look feels complete and sophisticated, not like you’ve thrown random pieces together.

Mix-and-Match Layers

Tell a story by mixing and matching your jewellery (Image courtesy Kisna)

This is where things get interesting. Don’t just stick to one tone or karat. Blend your everyday 14KT pieces with heavier 18KT designs. Throw in some platinum if you want. As Maurya puts it, the interplay of different metal tones creates a rich, curated look. Think of it as remixing old and new Bollywood songs. You get something familiar, but with your own twist.

At the end of the day, your jewellery should make you smile every time you catch your reflection between prayers, modaks, and dancing. Festivals are about joy, and your jewellery is an extension of that. So pick pieces that not only look great, but also feel like you.