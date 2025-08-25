ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance, And Celebration Guide

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins Wednesday, August 27, with Chaturthi Tithi from August 26, 1:54 PM, until August 27, 3:44 PM, marking divine celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten day-long festival celebrated by Hindus across India
Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten day-long festival celebrated by Hindus across India
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganesh Utsav is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The elephant-headed god, Ganesha is known for wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. It is a ten day-long festival celebrated by Hindus across India, with particular prominence in the states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This year the festival seems to be equally bigger like every other year.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date and Timings

According to the Drik Panchang, Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, and the festival occurs at the same time. In the Gregorian calendar, this falls in August or September. In 2025, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin on Wednesday, August 27. The Chaturthi Tithi starts on August 26 at 1:54 PM and ends on August 27 at 3:44 PM.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Madhyana Ganesh Puja Muhurat will take place from 11:06 AM to 1:40 PM. Saturday, September 6, 2025 is set for Ganesh Visarjan.

History of Ganesh Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. She created Ganesha from the dirt on her body and brought him to life t guard her while she bathed. When Shiva returned and found Ganesha at the door, he cut off Ganesha's head in anger. Heartbroken Parvati pleaded for Ganesha to be revived, and Shiva substituted his head with that of an elephant.

Significance and Celebrations

It was back in 17th century when Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began in Maratha Empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj celebrated it to promote nationalism and unity. The festival gained popularity during British rule when freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak used it to bring people together and encourage independence. Since then, the festival brings communities together. It is celebrated with enthusiasm and fervor. People from all walks of life participate in the festivities across India.

The celebrations conclude with a grand procession
The celebrations conclude with a grand procession

Why do we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi?

Also called Vinayak Chaturthi, it is a major Hindu festival which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity. Revered as the ermover of obstacles as he is known Vighnaharata, he is the bestower of wisdom and prosperity.

How is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated?

The day festival begins with families installing Lord Ganesha's idol, beautifully adorned with flowers, lights, and decorations. Families welcome Lord Ganesha for two, five, seven, or all days of the festival at their home. Each day, devotees chant mantras, sing bhajans, perform aarti, and offer Ganesha's favoutite sweets like modaks and laddus. The celebrations conclude with a grand procession, as the idol is immersed in a water body, known as Ganesh Visarjan – a sight to behold!

