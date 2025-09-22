ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Navratri 2025: Fusion Wear Trends For Standing Out In The Crowd

Navratri is here, and with it comes the eternal wardrobe dilemma: how do you look festive enough to please your aunties but comfortable enough to not pass out mid-dandiya? Enter fusion wear, the magical lovechild of tradition and convenience. Aparajita Sengupta, Senior Director of Creative and Curation at Myntra, says: “Fusion wear is emerging as the go-to choice for many who want the ease of contemporary silhouettes with the charm of Indian crafts.”

This season’s trends aren’t about weighing you down with embroidery that requires its own pincode.

Who said ethnic fusion wear can't be cool? (Image courtesy Myntra)

Co-ord Sets

Co-ord sets are basically the adult version of pajamas but with sequins. They’re easy, breezy, and foolproof. Wear one and suddenly you’re the chic cousin who “just threw this on” but secretly planned it two weeks ago. Bonus: no time wasted wondering if your dupatta goes with your pants.

Ready-to-Wear Sarees

We all love sarees, but draping one for a Navratri night is like applying for a government licence: time-consuming and traumatic. Enter the ready-to-wear saree. It gives you all the drape drama with none of the pleat PTSD. Just zip, twirl, and let people believe you’re the next Sabyasachi muse.

Ruffle Sarees