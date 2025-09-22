Navratri 2025: Fusion Wear Trends For Standing Out In The Crowd
This season’s trends aren’t about weighing you down with embroidery but about being light and breezy.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST
Navratri is here, and with it comes the eternal wardrobe dilemma: how do you look festive enough to please your aunties but comfortable enough to not pass out mid-dandiya? Enter fusion wear, the magical lovechild of tradition and convenience. Aparajita Sengupta, Senior Director of Creative and Curation at Myntra, says: “Fusion wear is emerging as the go-to choice for many who want the ease of contemporary silhouettes with the charm of Indian crafts.”
Co-ord Sets
Co-ord sets are basically the adult version of pajamas but with sequins. They’re easy, breezy, and foolproof. Wear one and suddenly you’re the chic cousin who “just threw this on” but secretly planned it two weeks ago. Bonus: no time wasted wondering if your dupatta goes with your pants.
Ready-to-Wear Sarees
We all love sarees, but draping one for a Navratri night is like applying for a government licence: time-consuming and traumatic. Enter the ready-to-wear saree. It gives you all the drape drama with none of the pleat PTSD. Just zip, twirl, and let people believe you’re the next Sabyasachi muse.
Ruffle Sarees
Want to make an entrance? A ruffle saree is basically the Bollywood heroine version of a parachute. It adds volume, movement, and the subtle suggestion that you might burst into a dance sequence any second. Pair it with modern blouses (off-shoulder, cape, or strappy) for that “I’m traditional but not boring” vibe.
Strappy Ethnic Dresses
Strappy ethnic dresses are perfect for when you want to look like you made an effort but not too much. Wear them with jhumkas and sandals for puja, then swap to sneakers and hoops for the after-party. Essentially, it’s the multitasker of your wardrobe, like a pressure cooker.
Fusion Lehengas
Traditional lehengas are gorgeous but also weigh approximately the same as a toddler. This year, they’ve been reinvented for people who actually like to move. Aparajita says, “For all those who dread heavy, layered lehengas, the new-age version of sleek, lightweight, and stylish (often paired with crop tops or cape blouses) comes as a huge respite.” Translation: you can do the garba and still breathe. Add a shrug or a jewelled belt if you’re feeling fancy.
Kurtas With A Twist
Gone are the days when kurtas were just long shirts you wore to look vaguely festive. Now they come with asymmetrical hems, dramatic sleeves, and modern cuts. Pair with trousers for brunch vibes or throw on a structured jacket and sneakers for an edgy after-party look. Who knew kurtas could also RSVP to the rave?
Fusion wear is basically festive fashion’s answer to the question: “Why can’t I have it all?” This Navratri, go ahead. Pair your tradition with comfort, add a dash of drama, and dance without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction mid-garba spin.
