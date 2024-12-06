Hyd And Seek: Fun Things To Do In Hyderabad This Weekend

Hyderabad is buzzing with exciting events this weekend, offering something for everyone. Here’s a round-up of the best happenings in town to help you plan your perfect weekend. So, gather your friends and step out to explore the vibrant culture, music and energy the city has to offer.

1. Arijit Singh Live in Concert

Prepare for a night of magic as the melodious Arijit Singh takes the stage in Hyderabad as part of his India tour. Known for his heart-stirring hits and unmatched vocal prowess, Arijit promises a concert that will transport you into a world of soulful music. Whether you’re a fan of his romantic anthems or his groovy numbers, this is your chance to witness India’s musical sensation live in action. The perfect event for music lovers looking to create unforgettable memories.

When: December 7, 7 pm

Where: GMR Arena, Shamshabad

Tickets: ₹6500 onwards

2. Go Cosmo Astronomy Fair

Turn your eyes to the skies and embark on a cosmic journey at the Go Cosmo Astronomy Fair. Featuring stargazing sessions, interactive workshops and fascinating talks by astronomy experts, this event is for children and teens curious about the universe. This fair is a ticket to outer space without leaving Earth. Meet aliens, and win Macbooks and iPhones at the gaming area.

When: December 7

Where: Orchids International School, Mehdipatnam

Tickets: ₹99

Take your kids to an astronomy fair this weekend (Freepik)

3. Hyderabad International Jazz Festival 2024

Malstrom will play at the Hyderabad International Jazz Festival 2024 (ETV Bharat)

This celebration of global music, hosted by the US Consulate General and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, will have performances from across the world. Headlining the event is the Native Jazz Quartet which has members from Alaskan Native, Filipino-American, Navajo and Seattle-based backgrounds. Adding to the lineup are other stellar acts, including Malstrom from Germany and Switzerland, the eclectic Cacha Mundinho featuring Dutch, Portuguese and Indian artists, and Hyderabad’s very own George Hull Collective.

When: December 7, 6 pm

Where: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet

Entry: Free and open to everyone

4. Solo Travelers Meetup

Calling all adventure seekers and backpackers. The Solo Travelers Meetup at two different venues is your chance to connect with like-minded explorers, share travel tales and exchange tips about discovering new destinations. Spark conversations, find travel buddies, and leave with fresh ideas for your next escapade.

When: December 6-29

Where: Trailing Ivy Cafe (Madhapur) and Komma The Club (Hitech City)

Tickets: ₹399

Meet fellow backpackers at the Solo Travelers Meetup (Freepik)

5. Terrarium Workshop

Channel your inner gardener at a Terrarium Workshop. A terrarium is basically a mini-garden enclosed in glass that brings a slice of nature into your home. Perfect for beginners and plant enthusiasts, this workshop will guide you in designing your own lush, artistic ecosystem. Not only will you learn about plant care and arrangement, you’ll also leave with a beautiful terrarium to brighten up your home. A hands-on, therapeutic activity that’s perfect for a creative weekend outing.

When: December 7, 1 pm

Where: Akan, Doctors' Colony, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹1499

6. Glow Run 2024

Hyderabad’s nightlife is getting a glowing upgrade with the Glow Run 2024. This neon-lit fitness event combines a fun 5k run with vibrant music and high-energy vibes. Whether you’re running or dancing your way through the course, the Glow Run is an electrifying way to stay active and light up your weekend.

When: December 7, 6 pm

Where: Gachibowli Stadium

Tickets: ₹899

7. He At Manam Theatre Festival

Experience the brilliance of live theatre with He, a compelling play by writer, director and actor Rodrigo Calderon, as part of the ongoing Manam Theatre Festival 2024. It tells the story of a man who returns to his childhood home, a small coastal town in post-civil war El Salvador, a place he swore to the ocean he’d never set foot in again.

When: December 7 (8 pm) and December 8 (4 pm and 8 pm)

Where: Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, ALIND Employees Colony

Tickets: ₹299 onwards