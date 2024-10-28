From Telugu Cinema To Big Boss 14: The Rise And Transformation Of Nikki Tamboli

From winning praise for her gameplay to facing criticism for her 'badtameezis' (rudeness), Nikki Tamboli, the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 14, has had one of the show's most talked-about journeys. Although her career in the industry began many years prior, she rose to fame through her participation in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Colors TV. Additionally, she is the second runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 this year.

Nikki entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the initial contestants alongside TV star Eijaz Khan and quickly established herself as a memorable personality. Reaching the finale week, she kept fans intrigued and curious about her early, less-controversial career before her reality show fame. Today, with a massive fanbase across India, Nikki is both widely recognised and loved.

Nikki Tamboli (Instagram)

Unfiltered Gameplay On Bigg Boss

Nikki’s journey on the reality show was anything but ordinary. From day one, she caught everyone’s attention with her outspoken nature and sometimes divisive personality, drawing both admiration and annoyance. Her gameplay earned praise from industry heavyweights like Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor, who acknowledged her potential as a rising star.

Throughout the season, Nikki became known for her no-holds-barred approach, sparking conflicts with nearly every housemate and making headlines with her quirky antics — like refusing to do chores to protect her manicured hands. Despite being the youngest contestant, she quickly made her mark. Although she was evicted once, Nikki returned to the show with renewed vigour. However, her return came with criticism from host Salman Khan, particularly over her behaviour towards certain contestants.

Upon her return, Nikki surprised viewers by forming unlikely friendships with challengers Manu Punjabi and Rubina Dilaik, two contestants she had previously clashed with. This shift in alliances wasn’t well-received by everyone, especially Rakhi Sawant and Arshad Khan, who criticised her and claimed she was trying to gain male contestants' attention.

Nikki surprised viewers by forming unlikely friendships with Rubina Dilaik (Instagram)

Entry Into Telugu And Tamil Cinema

Before her reality TV fame, Nikki had already started making waves in South Indian cinema. Despite coming from a Marathi background, she made her acting debut in 2019 with the Telugu horror-comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, playing the character of Pooja. This was soon followed by her Tamil debut in the action-horror hit Kanchana 3, where she portrayed Divya. She then took on a challenging role in another Telugu film Thipparaa Meesam as Mounika.

In 2020, she entered the world of television with Bigg Boss 14, where she ultimately placed third, gaining widespread fame and appreciation throughout her journey. Nikki’s career trajectory reflects her fearless and bold personality, one that has captivated audiences and helped her rise to fame in a remarkably short time.