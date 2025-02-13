ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Kota Businessman Distributes 10,000 Silver Coins Among Maha Kumbh Staff, Volunteers

Vallabh Mittal from Kota distributed silver coins to those who were helping in the ongoing arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025.

From Sweeper To Policeman: Kota Businessman Distributes 10,000 Silver Coins Among Maha Kumbh Staff, Volunteers
Kota's bullion trader Vallabh Mittal distributing silver coins at Maha Kumbh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 7:33 PM IST

Kota: In a unique and heartfelt gesture, a Kota businessman has honoured workers and volunteers at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Vallabh Mittal, a bullion trader here, arrived at the religious festival with 10,000 silver coins and distributed them among volunteers, sanitation staff, security guards, and other festival staff employed there.

Mittal said he was impressed and inspired after seeing the cleanliness and nice arrangements during the Maha Kumbh despite huge gatherings and felt a desire to reciprocate the hard work of the labourers. From February 5 to February 9, in five days, he and his team of five staff distributed the coins in different sectors of the festival.

From Sweeper To Policeman: Kota Businessman Distributes 10,000 Silver Coins Among Maha Kumbh Staff, Volunteers
Kota's bullion trader Vallabh Mittal distributing silver coins at Maha Kumbh (ETV Bharat)

Each silver coin was one gram in weight, though Mittal refused to tell their price tag. He said that a few of the workers refused to take the gifts, fearing a complaint, though he told them that the coins were a symbol of appreciation for their work.

Among the gift recipients were policemen, firefighters, sanitation workers, and even visually handicapped and handicapped sadhus coming to the Kumbh.

Mittal, who is the owner of Kota's Vallabham Saraf jewellery shop, added that his family also supported his endeavour; his father, Shrinath Mittal, Kota's president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, was included.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, a once-in-144-year festival in this particular celestial alignment, has already seen over 350 million pilgrims take a holy bath in the Sangam. The festival is being managed by the authorities in cooperation with thousands of volunteers in large-scale security and logistics arrangements.

