Frankenstein Day: The First Sci-Fi Writer Was Actually An 18-Year-Old Girl Called Mary Shelley

Every year on August 30, a small corner of the calendar raises its hand and announces itself as Frankenstein Day. It’s not about ghouls, nor stitched-up Halloween costumes, nor Hollywood monsters groaning with bolts in their necks. No, it’s Mary Shelley’s birthday. She was born in 1797 in London, and when she was only 18 years old, she sat down and wrote the novel, Frankenstein. With this, she did something that surely must have annoyed every serious man of letters around her: she invented science fiction.

The thing to know about Frankenstein is that it wasn’t written in some hushed academic laboratory or perched atop a scholar’s ivory tower. It was written during what was basically the world’s most famous gloomy summer vacation. In 1816, Mary Shelley was in Geneva, hanging out with Percy Bysshe Shelley (her boyfriend-turned-husband), Lord Byron, and some other high-brow friends. The weather was terrible, thanks to a volcanic eruption in Indonesia that had literally darkened skies across Europe.

So what did they do? They had a scary-story competition. Byron started something he never finished, Percy Shelley fumbled about with lofty ideas, and Mary wrote Frankenstein.

Most of us at 18 were barely stringing together college essays or learning to do laundry. Mary Shelley created a story about hubris, ambition, scientific overreach, and the consequences of playing God. She wrapped it in gothic atmosphere, spliced it with Enlightenment philosophy, and gave it a “creature” that has since lumbered, groaned, and danced its way across every corner of popular culture.

Mary’s tale was supposed to be just a ghost story. Instead, she conjured up a novel about ambition, science, and the horror of creating life you can’t control—basically predicting everything from nuclear bombs to artificial intelligence, while being told she wasn’t old enough to vote.

Who Was Mary Shelley?

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s life reads like something between a Gothic novel and a soap opera with unusually good dialogue. She was born in 1797 to what you might call the literary A-list of radical England. Her mother, Mary Wollstonecraft, was the pioneering feminist who wrote A Vindication of the Rights of Woman (one of the earliest feminist books). Her father, William Godwin, was a philosopher who made a career out of alarming polite society with talk of political justice and free love. Tragically, Wollstonecraft died days after Mary’s birth.

By her teens, Mary was already sneaking off to her mother’s grave to read and write. Then came Percy Bysshe Shelley, a young poet with wild curls and a wife he inconveniently already had. At 16, Mary ran away with him, and the two commenced a life of breathtaking romance punctuated by regular tragedy. They travelled through Europe on virtually no money, and lost multiple children in infancy (a grief that never really left Mary).

After her husband Percy drowned at 29, Mary spent her widowhood raising their one surviving son, editing Percy’s poetry, and writing novels of her own. She lived another 30 years, writing about politics, history, and travel, and quietly enduring the endless Victorian condescension of being called “the wife of Shelley.”

Frankenstein In Pop Culture

The legacy of her novel Frankenstein is everywhere. The very idea of the “mad scientist” (a trope so baked into fiction that even children’s cartoons parody it) comes straight from Victor Frankenstein. The monster itself has become the cultural shorthand for misunderstood outcasts, stitched together from society’s fears and failures.

Hollywood took Mary's thoughtful creation and turned it into a square-headed, bolt-necked icon. Mel Brooks made it sing and dance in the movie Young Frankenstein. Countless comic books, horror movies, Halloween masks, even breakfast cereals have borrowed the monster. And yet, the original novel remains startlingly modern: it asks us if our creations (scientific, technological, or otherwise) will eventually turn on us. The latest to join the chain is cult filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, with his upcoming Netflix movie.

That question feels eerily relevant in 2025. Artificial intelligence, genetic editing, climate engineering... pick your scientific frontier, and Mary's shadow is there. The girl who scribbled by candlelight in Geneva two centuries ago is still whispering warnings about unchecked ambition, still making us wonder what kind of monsters we might be making today.

So, on this Frankenstein Day, raise a toast to Mary Shelley. Not just because she was the first woman to outwit every future nerd by beating them to the genre, but because she left us a story that refuses to die.