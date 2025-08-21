Farewell To Frank Caprio, 'The Nicest Judge In The World' Who Made Justice Feel Human

There are people you expect to become internet famous: pop stars, footballers, somebody on Big Boss who says something nasty. Then there was Judge Frank Caprio, a municipal judge in Rhode Island whose claim to fame was being nice. He didn’t sing, he didn’t dance, he didn’t get into Twitter spats. He just sat in his courtroom, listened to people, and tried to be decent.

Caprio died at 88, after what his family called a “long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.” He had announced not long ago, in a short and typically straightforward Facebook video, that he’d had a setback and was back in hospital. Even then, he asked for prayers, not pity.

If you ever saw Caught In Providence, his courtroom TV show, you’ll understand why clips of it racked up over a billion views online. It wasn’t Judge Judy. It was small-time infractions (parking tickets, forgotten turn signals, noise complaints) presided over by a man who seemed to understand that life is hard enough without being humiliated in court.

Sometimes, he called children up to help pass judgement on their parents. Sometimes, he told off people who skipped restaurant bills, but in a way that made you think he’d probably still tip you if you were his waiter. He had a knack for being funny without being cruel, firm without being heartless. Watching him was like watching a kind uncle who had stumbled into a robe and gavel.

It helped, of course, that he knew what hard times felt like. Born and raised in the Federal Hill neighbourhood of Providence, the second of three boys, Caprio never forgot the lives of people who worked long hours for not much money. “Justice should be accessible to everyone,” he said in one of his videos, adding, “However it is not. Almost 90% of low-income Americans are forced to battle civil issues like health care, unjust evictions, veterans benefits and, yes, even traffic violations, alone.” His judgements were his way of bridging that gap, however small.

Caprio retired from the Providence Municipal Court in 2023 after nearly four decades. In those years, he became a symbol of empathy. Rhode Island’s governor, Dan McKee, said after his demise: “He was more than a jurist, he was a symbol of empathy on the bench.”

His family’s tribute described him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend; roles he seemed to hold as dearly as that of judge. They wrote online, “Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond.”

We don’t usually look to judges for warmth. But Caprio gave people something simple and increasingly rare: the reassurance that someone in authority could still be decent. In a contentious, noisy world, he showed that justice could be dispensed with kindness. And in doing so, he made millions of strangers feel a little bit lighter.

