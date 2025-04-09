ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Jasmine To Oud And Egyptian Cotton, Set The Mood This Summer With The Right Home Fragrance

As the summer begins to roll in, there's something about the season that makes us crave light, refreshing, and uplifting scents to fill our homes. Several researches have proved that a perfect fragrance can uplift your mood and bring instant relaxation while also energising your space and giving the memories of beach vacation. whether you are looking to create a tranquil atmosphere in your living room, a fresh vibe in your kitchen, or a cozy heaven in your bedroom, the right fragrance can enhance your summer experience.

Additionally, these fragrances offer delightful aesthetics in the home and a sensory pleasure. Ridhima Kansal, director or Rosemoore says that a right fragrance can help boost mood, enhance productivity, or help you relax. As you embrace longer days and warmer nights, consider using these seasonal fragrances to transform your home into summer bliss and enjoy the evenings. She suggests top 10 summer fragrances that will make your feel elated at home.

Consider using these seasonal fragrances to transform your home into summer bliss (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

White Jasmine and Eucalyptus with Kaffir Lime

The combination tantalizes with a light zesty note of kaffir lime and crisp eucalyptus with the sweet floral scent of white jasmine. Great for refreshing the warm mornings or keeping active in a home workspace.

British Rose

British Rose is a delicate floral scent with a soft, powdery undertone which transforms the ambience of any area to opulent and class. Apply in the sitting or bedroom spaces to touch off gentle romance in a room.

Mocha Coffee

A fragrant scent that appeals to many where mocha coffee is characterized with an unmistakable smell of freshly brewed coffee and a tinge of chocolate. Ideal for the study room orthe living room providing warmth and productivity during the season.

Blue Oud