6 Foods You Should Not Consume With Coffee

Coffee, a second highest consumed beverage in India offers many healthy benefits as well as a temporary energy boost. Moreover, drinking that hot cuppa in the morning is a meditative practice for many. Several research prove that coffee is a powerful addition to a well-balanced diet and it can prevent inflammatory and oxidative stress-related diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and several types of cancer. However, according to experts, coffee can influence absorption of some nutrients, which may lesses the effects of some foods.

While some people may be able to tolerate different food combination, you may want to avoid certain food with coffee. For example, dairy products, fried foods and iron-rich proteins. Dr. Sareeka Shah, clinical nutritionist and dietician shares six foods that you should not consume with coffee.

Citrus fruits

Eating citrus fruits while drinking coffee may cause digestive discomfort as coffee is naturally acidic. Citrus fruits, on the other hand, and also high in acid and may add to the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) when consumed together. GERD is characterised by discomfort in stomach, bloating, heartburn, and nausea. Drinking coffee while eating citrus fruits can elevate the symptoms. The taste of citrus can also make the coffee taste bitter which you may not enjoy.

Red Meat

As per a research, drinking coffee can affect nutrient absorption in the gut, especially iron. Red meat is one of the best sources of iron. Drinking coffee with your steak of meat could decrease its health benefits. According to one study coffee has effects on serum ferritn leves. The study found that consuming three or more cups of coffee daily reduces iron levels. Iron, which plays a critical role in the body including supporting blood circulation, hormone production and immune function, its deficiency leads to anemia, a nutritional problem. Opt for other protein source with your coffee.

Milk

An excellent source of calcium, milk is essential for bone health, muscle function, blood clotting, and hormon production. One cup of nonfat milk meets the recommended daily calcium value in healthy adult. However, research shows that combining milk and coffee may hinder calcium absorption. Caffeine and coffee can decrease the net absorption of dairy calcium. Calcium is exerted throguh the urine when not absorbet and high levels of urinary calcium excertion have been linked to an increased risk of kidney stones and bone health issues. However surprising it may sound, given that many prefer taking milk in their coffee, it is advisable to meet their calcium needs with other foods.

Fried foods

Increased among of coffee consumption can lead to dyslipidemia, meaning abnormal levels of fat in your bloodstream. In fact, three cup of coffee is associated with increased levels of LDl cholesterol, which is bad cholesterol. Additionally, it may also decrease the good cholesterol in your body which supports your health. Eating fried food is linked to cardiovascular diseases, those who enjoy regular coffee may need to limit their consumption of fried food to maintain their heart health. Research also suggests that eating friend food every week can increase the risk of chronic diseases.

Breakfast cereals

Not all breakfast cereals but those which are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals like zinc can be interfered by Coffee. While no current research clears the relation between coffee and nutrient absorption from fortified breakfast cereals, it is advisable to consume both separately.

High-sodium foods

Coffee contains many compounds that directly affect blood pressure. Research indicated that drinking about 1 to 3 cups of coffee daily can have adverse effects on blood pressure levels. Additionally, excessive caffeine intake can aggravate hypertension.