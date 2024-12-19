ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Yearender 2024: From Reviving Regional Cuisine To AI-Driven Dining, Food Trends That Redefined Culinary Scene In 2024

India’s food trends in 2024 celebrated both its rich culinary heritage and the dynamic evolution of modern dining.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma launched vegan meat brand
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma launched vegan meat brand
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The year 2024 showed a remarkable shift in India’s culinary field – blend with traditional flavors and contemporary innovations. As foodies embraced sustainability and sought unique dining experiences, the industry responded with a sandwich of exciting trends. From hyperlocal ingredients to AI-powered kitchens, culinary trends that defined India’s food culture this year.

Hyperlocal ingredients:

The focus on local produce reached new heights, with chefs and home cooks alike rediscovering forgotten grains like millets and indigenous greens. Regional spices and herbs took center stage, ensuring that dishes carried the distinct essence of their origins.

Plant-based Dining:

Plant-based foods gained widespread popularity, with restaurants serving innovative vegan options. From jackfruit biryanis to dairy-free mithais, plant-based menus catered to both health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

AI-powered kitchens:

Technology revolutionised cooking in 2024. AI tools assisted chefs in creating precision-driven recipes, while robotic servers and automated ordering systems enhanced the dining experience, especially in urban hubs. Some of the restaurants that use robots in India are The Yellow House in Gurugram, Robot in Chennai, Faasos in multiple locations, and Butler 'O' Bistro (BOB) in Bengaluru among others.

Vegan meat:

Several startups and established brands are focusing on plant-based meat alternatives to cater to the growing demand. Additionally, celebrity endorsements have played an important role in popularising vegan meat products. Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza co-founded Imagine Meats, which offers plant-based kebabs, biryanis, and curries. Global celebrities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also shown interest in vegan and plant-based diets, indirectly influencing the Indian market.

Functional mushrooms

Functional mushrooms in India is on the rise, driven by growing awareness of their health benefits and increasing interest in natural and holistic wellness. Functional mushrooms, such as reishi, lion's mane, cordyceps, and chaga, are being incorporated into supplements, beverages, and even skincare products. Mushrooms like shiitake and oyster, apart from functional ones, are being explored for their medicinal properties and culinary versatility.

Regional cuisine revivals:

There was a renewed interest in traditional Indian recipes, from Naga smoked pork to Malvani seafood curries. Food festivals and digital platforms played a crucial role in spotlighting these regional gems.

Sustainable packaging:

Eco-consciousness extended to food packaging, with businesses adopting biodegradable or reusable materials. Edible cutlery and leaf-based plates gained traction as alternatives to single-use plastics.

Fusion foods with a twist:

Indian fusion took an adventurous turn, blending global techniques with desi flavors. Think sushi stuffed with tandoori chicken or masala ramen bowls that delighted experimental palates.

DIY meal kits:

DIY meal kits became a household trend, enabling people to recreate restaurant-style dishes at home. Kits featured pre-portioned ingredients with step-by-step guides for everything from dal makhani to gourmet pizzas.

