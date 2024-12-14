Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy: The Match Made In 'America' And The Woman Behind The Star

In the glamorous world of cinema, where the spotlight often shines brightest on the stars themselves, it is easy to overlook the unconditional support of those who stand beside them. For Allu Arjun, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors, that support comes from his wife, Sneha Reddy. It was heartwarming to see how Sneha stood by him concerned yet strong when Telangana police detained the Pushpa actor in Sandhya Theatre incident. A peck on her cheek was an assurance from the actor that he would be back soon.

While the film fraternity came in support of the actor and the family in these times, Sneha did not show any moment of weakness amid the chaos at her home on Friday afternoon. The actor is back home after an overnight stay in custody – to the relief of the couple, who have been together for 13 years. They have two children Ayaan and Arha. A video shared by ANI shows his car entering the house followed by him hugging his children and wife.

Allu Arjun with son Ayaan and wife Sneha Reddy (ETV Bharat)

How Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Met

This love story began away from the spotlight and it was a match made in heaven. The two met in America through a friend. Allu Arjun was in America to attend a friend's wedding where Sneha was a guest. Forced by a friend, the actor texted Sneha after a few days of the wedding and they started talking. They started dating soon after they met. Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind got wind of their relationship. The actor confessed that he was in love and expressed his desire to marry Sneha. For the unversed, Sneha is the daughter of businessman KC Shekhar Reddy and Kavita Reddy.

One of the most loved Tollywood couples got engaged in a lavish ceremony on November 26, 2010 in Hyderabad, and three months later on March 6, 2011 the two were married. Three years into their married life, the couple welcomed their first child: son Allu Ayaan. After two years, their daughter Arha was born.

Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun during the unveiling ceremony of his wax statue in Dubai (ETV Bharat)

The Woman Behind The Star

While Allu Arjun’s charisma and talent have earned him millions of fans, Sneha has been his pillar of strength during his whirlwind career. She is known for her understated elegance and often stays away from the limelight. However, her presence is felt in the way she supports Allu Arjun’s endeavours, from cheering him on during his movie releases to accompanying him at industry events.

Beyond being a supportive partner, Sneha has carved her own identity. Her tasteful style and dedication to family values have made her an icon in her own right. Despite the frenzy that comes with being married to a superstar, Sneha has stayed away from the media. In fact, the actor has often credited Sneha as the driving force behind his success. In interviews, he has expressed how her belief in him and their shared values keep him grounded, even in the face of overwhelming fame.

The duo’s love for each other often shines through their social media posts, where they share glimpses of their family life. Whether it’s celebrating milestones, vacationing with their children, or simply enjoying quiet moments together, the couple often give a sneak peek into their personal lives.

Recently, on Sneha's birthday, the actor shared a heartwarming note for wife along with an adorable picture. "Happy birthday. To many more milestones like these. (sic)," the actor captioned the post.