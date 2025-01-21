ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Oggudolu To Bihu, Celebrate India’s Folk Music And Dances In Hyderabad At Folk Fest 2025

Dr. Oggu Ravi and troupe (left) from Telangana and Padma Shri Guru Rewben Mashangva from Manipur will perform at Folk Fest 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Each region of India has its own performance art: whether it’s the soulful melodies of Baul singers in West Bengal, the energetic Bihu dances of Assam, or the intricate storytelling of Kathputli puppetry in Rajasthan. From Oggudolu in Telangana to Chavittu Natakam in Kerala, these art forms are living legacies that reflect the history, spirituality, and daily lives of their people.

Catch all the above right here in Hyderabad at Folk Fest 2025. Organized by the Centre for Folk Culture Studies, School of Social Sciences (SSS), in collaboration with the Department of Language & Culture, this two-day festival promises a rich celebration of folk traditions from across India.

The event will feature paper presentations, cultural performances, traditional dances, and captivating folk music.

Day 1 Highlights

The first day of Folk Fest 2025 will kick off with an exhibition on Rarh folklore by Dr. Md. Intaz Ali from Netaji Subhash Open University. This will be followed by mesmerizing performances of Parai and Karagatam (traditional art forms from Tamil Nadu). Attendees can look forward to insightful paper presentations by Dr. Justin Selvaraj from Madurai Kamaraj University and Dr. Rajasekharan from the Central University of Karnataka.

Adding a cinematic touch, Keli Ramachandran’s documentary on Chavittu Natakam/Thirai Koothu will be screened, showcasing the dynamic storytelling traditions of Kerala. The evening will come alive with Tappatam and Karagatam performances by artists from Madurai and an enchanting Bihu dance performance by Assamese artists.

What To Watch On Day 2