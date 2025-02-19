Flying Naked, The Global Trend That's Practically Impossible For Indian Travellers

A curious new trend has taken off among globetrotting minimalists. Dubbed “flying naked,” it has absolutely nothing to do with streaking down an airplane aisle. Instead, it refers to the act of travelling with little to no baggage. The idea is simple: wear a single outfit and bring nothing else, trusting that you can either do laundry or buy whatever you need when you land.

Trend Gaining Traction

The trend exploded thanks to travel influencers, who posted videos showing themselves breezing through airports with nothing but a passport and a smug sense of superiority. One such TikTok video by travel influencer Giovanni Fares shows him departing for nine days in Paris and London with literally just the clothes on his back. American vlogger Bethany Ciotola proudly flaunted her ability to board with just a tiny purse.

For airlines, this is a dream come true. Budget carriers are making the whole concept of luggage so expensive that travellers are rethinking their entire approach. Air Canada now charges for carry-on bags in basic economy. Spirit Airlines and Frontier have turned baggage fees into a game. For some, skipping baggage altogether is a thrilling act of rebellion against airline greed.

Why This Trend Doesn't Work For Indians

The problem with “flying naked” is that it requires a kind of zen-like detachment from material possessions that Indians simply do not possess. A desi traveller, no matter how minimalist they claim to be, will still carry half a household in their suitcase. Even for a weekend trip to Goa, we bring multiple outfits for “just in case” scenarios: an extra pair of shoes (what if it rains?), emergency snacks (what if we hate the food?), a small pressure cooker (what if we REALLY hate the food?), and a tiffin box packed with parathas because airport sandwiches cost more than our flight ticket.

Even for a weekend trip to Goa, we tend to bring multiple outfits for every scenario (Freepik)

Even the most hardened budget traveller from India cannot escape this cultural instinct. Take, for instance, newly married couple Neha and Rohan Sharma, who once tried to pack light for a five-day trip to Thailand. They left with one small backpack each. “By the time we returned, we had accumulated an entire suitcase worth of souvenirs, snacks, and miscellaneous objects, including two kilos of Thai spices. Later, I found out that they are also available at our local grocery store in Hyderabad,” Neha says.

Or consider Bengaluru IT exec Amit Verma, who attempted a “flying naked” experiment on a short trip to Dubai. He wore his only pair of jeans for three straight days before finally breaking down and spending 200 dirhams on an emergency shopping trip. “Never again,” he muttered, stuffing five freshly purchased outfits into a bag and declaring war on minimalist travel forever.

Even if a brave Indian soul did attempt to fly naked, their parents would ensure that they failed. The moment you tell your mother that you’re leaving for an international trip with only a single outfit, she will go into panic mode. Before you know it, you will be lugging a 23kg suitcase through the airport containing everything from homemade pickle to Band-Aids to a pressure cooker.

The Indian Version of Flying Naked

The closest thing India has to the “flying naked” trend is when you take a flight to your nani’s house with one suitcase and return with three. Our luggage only ever grows. We may start with the noblest intentions of travelling light, but we will always, always bring back extra luggage filled with gifts, food, and random things we didn’t need but got because “it was such a good price.”

Minimalism may work for the rest of the world, but for Indians, traveling light is an alien concept. Our baggage is not just luggage; it is a reflection of our culture, our preparation, and our deeply ingrained fear of being unprepared. We do not “fly naked.” We fly fully clothed, well-fed, and slightly over the airline’s baggage limit.