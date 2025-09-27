ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Floral Décor Tips For Navratri To Lend A Cheerful Festive Vibe To Your Home

Don’t underestimate a small vase of marigolds or roses on the dining table or side table. Even little bunches can make a home look welcoming.

As Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosemoore, says “Flowers universally convey joy and positivity, as well as being a source of fragrance for the home. Even small floral arrangements help elevate the mood of a space.” Here are some easy and practical floral hacks for your home.

Navratri is one of those festivals where everything feels brighter: the lights, the colours, and even people’s moods. What better way to go “festive” than with flowers? They are cheerful, fragrant, and instantly change the vibe of a home.

Create long strands of garlands, draw a huge rangoli made with petals, even lily centrepieces are suitable. Choose seasonal flowers like marigold and rose for this purpose. They bring that instant festive warmth without being over the top.

3. Aromatic Flowers

The aroma of natural flowers beats a room freshener any way. Flowers also bring a calm energy to the chaos of the festival. Decorate with lavender or jasmine near windows and entrances. Their fragrance will relax you and have guests feeling at ease the moment they walk in.

4. Floating Petals And Blooming Diyas

Keep it simple with bowls of water filled with floating petals. Or decorate diyas with tiny flowers. These little details are quick fixes but feel really special.

5. Flower Corners

Here’s an extra hack: dedicate one corner of your living room to flowers. A bunch of blooms in different heights (like tall lilies with small marigold bowls) becomes a perfect backdrop for all those Navratri selfies and family photos. Trust us, Instagram will thank you.

To celebrate Navratri with flowers is to let the festival into one’s home not only through rituals but through fragrance, colour, and texture. As Ridhima points out, they are the best and most natural means to create a festive environment that is warm, inviting, and suffused with positivity. The goddess, it is said, dwells not only in the temple but wherever there is devotion and beauty. A home alive with flowers is, for nine days and more, both.