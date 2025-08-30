ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mumbai To Host First-Of-Its-Kind Belly Dance Workshop For Acid Attack Survivors

Mumbai is all set to host a belly dance workshop for acid attack survivors. Organised by Chhanv Foundation, the two-hour workshop is to provide a stage to victims not just to move, but to healp them heal. The workshop is organised in collaboration with renowned belly dancer and activist Leena Viie and Payal Gupta, a belly dancer and a teacher. The workshop is exclusively designed for survivors. The event marks the culmination of Chhanv's nationwide awareness tour.

The workshop blends therapeutic movement, body reclamation and community building to create a safe, celebratory space where survivors can reconnect with their bodies on their own terms. While the workshop is tailored for survivors associated with Chhanv Foundation, organisers have deliberately kept it open to all in the spirit of solidarity and public awareness.

“Movement has the power to heal, reclaim and rewrite the relationship we have with our bodies,” said Leena Viie, facilitator and Belly Dancer. “This workshop is an invitation to survivors to explore expressive freedom through dance and to the wider community to witness resilience beyond stigma.”

Payal Gupta, who will co-facilitate, added, “Our approach combines gentle, accessible belly dance techniques with somatic practices that focus on safety, agency and joy. For many survivors, reclaiming movement is a step towards self-trust and collective empowerment.”

Key elements of the workshop include:

An accessible introductory belly dance session adapted for diverse bodies and abilities.

Somatic exercises for breath, posture and grounding.