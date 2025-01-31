ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Historic Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan, CRPF Officers To Tie The Knot At The Iconic Venue

The wedding ceremony will take place on February 12 at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex within Rashtrapati Bhavan.

First wedding to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
First wedding to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

In a historic first, Poonam Gupta, daughter of Assistant Commandant Raghuveer Gupta from Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, is set to make history with her wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This marks the first time an officer’s wedding will be hosted at this prestigious venue. Currently serving as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF and posted as a PSO at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Poonam will marry CRPF Assistant Commandant Avnish Kumar, who is stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, on February 12. The ceremony will witness the presence of several dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion.

A grand ceremony at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex

According to Pramod Birathre (Sonu), a close associate of Poonam’s family, she hails from Shriram Colony, Shivpuri, where her father Raghuveer Gupta serves as an office superintendent at Navodaya Vidyalaya. Poonam’s dedication, professionalism, and conduct have impressed President Droupadi Murmu. Upon learning about her upcoming wedding, the President approved the ceremony to take place at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex within Rashtrapati Bhavan. A select group of guests has been invited, and necessary formalities are being completed to allow the entry of relatives and friends into the venue.

A brilliant student and a dedicated officer

Poonam Gupta, a graduate in Mathematics and a postgraduate in English Literature, she also completed B.Ed. from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. A former student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sheopur, Poonam secured the 81st rank in the UPSC CAPF Exam-2018, which earned her position as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF.

Led the Republic Day Parade in 2024

Poonam’s leadership skills were on full display when she led the CRPF women’s contingent in the Republic Day Parade 2024. Her achievements have become a talk of the town across Madhya Pradesh. This wedding, in addition, marks her name in the history to be the first Indian citizen to get married at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More:

  1. Hottest Trending Colors That Will Rule 2025
  2. Steal The Spotlight This Wedding Season With These Style And Care Hacks
  3. Stylish Hairstyles For The Brides This Season That Won't Harm Your Hair

In a historic first, Poonam Gupta, daughter of Assistant Commandant Raghuveer Gupta from Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, is set to make history with her wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This marks the first time an officer’s wedding will be hosted at this prestigious venue. Currently serving as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF and posted as a PSO at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Poonam will marry CRPF Assistant Commandant Avnish Kumar, who is stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, on February 12. The ceremony will witness the presence of several dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion.

A grand ceremony at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex

According to Pramod Birathre (Sonu), a close associate of Poonam’s family, she hails from Shriram Colony, Shivpuri, where her father Raghuveer Gupta serves as an office superintendent at Navodaya Vidyalaya. Poonam’s dedication, professionalism, and conduct have impressed President Droupadi Murmu. Upon learning about her upcoming wedding, the President approved the ceremony to take place at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex within Rashtrapati Bhavan. A select group of guests has been invited, and necessary formalities are being completed to allow the entry of relatives and friends into the venue.

A brilliant student and a dedicated officer

Poonam Gupta, a graduate in Mathematics and a postgraduate in English Literature, she also completed B.Ed. from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. A former student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sheopur, Poonam secured the 81st rank in the UPSC CAPF Exam-2018, which earned her position as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF.

Led the Republic Day Parade in 2024

Poonam’s leadership skills were on full display when she led the CRPF women’s contingent in the Republic Day Parade 2024. Her achievements have become a talk of the town across Madhya Pradesh. This wedding, in addition, marks her name in the history to be the first Indian citizen to get married at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More:

  1. Hottest Trending Colors That Will Rule 2025
  2. Steal The Spotlight This Wedding Season With These Style And Care Hacks
  3. Stylish Hairstyles For The Brides This Season That Won't Harm Your Hair

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIVPURI DAUGHTER POONAM GUPTACRPF ASSISTANT COMMANDANTRAISINA HILL WEDDING FIRST TIMEPOONAM GUPTA REPUBLIC DAY PARADEWEDDING IN RASHTRAPATI BHAWAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.