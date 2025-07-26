Maharashtra’s New Tourist Attraction Is A Glass Bridge Over A Waterfall, But Don't Expect The Grand Canyon

If you’ve ever wanted to walk on air (or at least feel like you’re walking above water), Maharashtra just made that possible. The state has launched its first-ever glass skywalk over the stunning Napne Waterfall, located in the Sindhudurg district in the lush Konkan. Part of a tourism project called Sindhuratna, the glass bridge was built at a cost of about ₹1 crore. It’s meant to attract more visitors to this lesser-known part of the state.

The idea is definitely innovative, but when you look a little closer, things start to feel a bit underwhelming. The view is fantastic. The glass platform lets you stand right above the waterfall, looking down at the rushing water below. During monsoon, the falls are at their most powerful, and the whole area turns into a lush, green wonderland. It’s a great spot for selfies, reels, and nature photography.

What's Good

It’s easy to reach. The bridge is located about 3 km from Vaibhavwadi railway station and just off the Mumbai-Goa highway. That makes it perfect for a weekend trip from Mumbai, Pune, or Kolhapur. The skywalk is made of strong glass and has railings, so you don’t have to worry about slipping or falling. It supports local tourism. This project aims to bring jobs and attention to the area, while encouraging eco-friendly travel. The region around Napne is also known for birdwatching and nature trails.

What Could Be Better

Now here’s the part where things get a little disappointing. The design looks a bit childish. While international skywalks like the one at the Grand Canyon are sleek and modern, this one has multicoloured railings, fake wood steps, and even a butterfly sculpture. It feels more like something you’d see at a kids’ amusement park than a world-class travel spot.

It’s shorter than you think. The bridge doesn’t stretch far, so the experience is over pretty quickly. You step out, take a few photos, and you’re done. If you were expecting an adrenaline rush or a long walk in the sky, you might be let down.

At the moment, the area around the skywalk doesn’t have much for tourists: no shaded waiting areas, cafes, toilets, or proper signage to explain the local ecosystem. That’s a missed opportunity, especially if Maharashtra wants this to become a serious travel attraction.

How to Get There: The skywalk is near Nadhavade village, about 3 km from Vaibhavwadi railway station. You can drive down via NH-66, the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Best time to visit: Between September and February after the monsoon, when the waterfall is still flowing but the weather is pleasant.

Should You Go: Yes, but go with the right expectations. If you’re already visiting the Konkan region or looking for a new nature spot in Maharashtra, the Napne Glass Bridge is worth checking out. It’s a fun, safe way to enjoy a waterfall from a fresh angle. Kids will especially enjoy the “walking on glass” feeling.

But if you’ve seen skywalks in places like China, Canada, or the U.S., don’t expect the same level of polish or wow factor here. It’s more of a simple tourist stop than a full-blown adventure.

The Napne Waterfall skywalk is a great idea that needs more thought in execution. The intent (to promote eco-tourism and give visitors a thrilling new way to experience nature) is solid but the design and facilities could be better, and the surrounding area needs some love. Still, for a first attempt, it adds a much-needed spark to tourism in this part of Maharashtra.