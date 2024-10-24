ETV Bharat / lifestyle

First Edition Of Ecoworld Habba Festival To Take Place In Bengaluru; Know More Details

The first edition of the Habba festival is all set to take place at Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru on October 25. Organized by Brookfield Properties India, the festival is a confluence of art, culture, heritage and food of old Bengaluru. Expect several hands-on workshops, a flea market with over 50 local artists showcasing their work, a stand-up comedy show by Jordindian and a life music concert by Project Malabaricus. This annual celebration aims to highlight the city's distinctive journey through art, culture, and heritage under one roof.

One of the highlights of this event is three distinct art installations by renowned artist Urjita Sharma of collabHOUS. Known for showcasing her work at prestigious global art festivals, Sharma's artwork focuses on sustainability through recycled materials which pay tribute to the city's flora and fauna. Each of her installations at the event explore the themes of nature, life, and human interaction with the environment. Some of the installations are Naachike Mullu (Touch-Me-Not), inspired by the plat of the same name, Tree of Life, a symbolic representation of the eternal cycle of life, and Birds of a Flock, a dynamic installation featuring birds crafted from wood.

While the nine-foot metal structure Naachike Mullu installations represent the current state of urban landscapes, barren and toxic, the Tree of Life brings together five stands at varying heights, representing birth, growth, death, rebirth, and wisdom. The Birds of a Flock imitates a bird-watching experience by a lake. Suspended in mid-air, the birds invite the audience to interact and make them fly, a playful representation of the interdependence between humans and nature.