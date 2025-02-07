Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, No Casualties Reported

Mahakumbh Nagar: A fire broke out at a camp in Maha Kumbh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday, prompting a swift response from fire officials. The incident occurred in Sector 18 near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. Several fire engines were deployed to contain the blaze, and authorities confirmed that no casualties had been reported.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. Firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control." Fire department officials continue to oversee the operation. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Earlier last week, at least 15 tents caught fire in an open area in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area. No casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly brought under control. The tents were later found to be unauthorised.

"We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused," UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma said.

Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Mahakumbh are February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (With agency inputs)