ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in Sector 18 of the Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra in Prayagraj. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire.

The fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation
Rescue operation underway after fire broke out at a camp in Maha Kumbh (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: A fire broke out at a camp in Maha Kumbh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday, prompting a swift response from fire officials. The incident occurred in Sector 18 near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. Several fire engines were deployed to contain the blaze, and authorities confirmed that no casualties had been reported.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. Firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control." Fire department officials continue to oversee the operation. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, No Casualties Reported (PTI)

Earlier last week, at least 15 tents caught fire in an open area in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area. No casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly brought under control. The tents were later found to be unauthorised.

"We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused," UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma said.

Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Mahakumbh are February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (With agency inputs)

Mahakumbh Nagar: A fire broke out at a camp in Maha Kumbh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday, prompting a swift response from fire officials. The incident occurred in Sector 18 near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. Several fire engines were deployed to contain the blaze, and authorities confirmed that no casualties had been reported.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. Firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control." Fire department officials continue to oversee the operation. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, No Casualties Reported (PTI)

Earlier last week, at least 15 tents caught fire in an open area in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area. No casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly brought under control. The tents were later found to be unauthorised.

"We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused," UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma said.

Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Mahakumbh are February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (With agency inputs)

Last Updated : Feb 7, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHA KUMBHMAHA KUMBH MELA 2025MAHA KUMBH MELA FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.