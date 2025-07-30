International Thriller Books That Are Making India Debut And You Must Grab Them To Sort Your Independence Day Weekend

At a time when attention spans are split between streaming, social media, and everyday chaos, fiction is quietly making a massive comeback, not just as a hobby, but as a binge-worthy, cultural habit. From murder mysteries and psychological thrillers to gothic fantasies and intimate romances, these books are redefining how readers engage with stories. And if you are a thriller lover then it's a good news for you. Five international best seller books are coming to India with a campaign called 'Fiction Addiction is Your Only Good Addiction', which celebrates five globally trending fiction titles that are now taking over the Indian reader space.

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

A whip-smart, cozy crime caper from the global phenomenon behind The Thursday Murder Club series. In this much-anticipated return to Richard Osman’s bestselling universe, We Solve Murders introduces a new sleuthing duo: Steve and Amy, unlikely friends brought together by crime and curiosity. Steve is a gruff ex-cop; Amy, a sharp but disillusioned millennial. Together, they begin solving murders that everyone else has given up on. With Osman’s trademark wit, layered mysteries, and lovable oddballs, this novel is packed with charm, suspense, and dark humor. It's the perfect treat for fans of The Thursday Murder Club with a fresh but familiar spin on cozy crime solving that reaffirms why Osman remains the king of feel-good whodunits.

The Tenant by Frieda McFadden

A dark, twisty thriller from the queen of viral psychological suspense thrillers, Frieda McFadden delivers another compulsive read in The Tenant. When a young woman moves into a seemingly perfect apartment in New York City, things begin to unravel fast. Odd noises, strange neighbors, and missing belongings turn her dream home into a nightmare. As secrets unfold, it becomes clear: she’s not the only one with something to hide. Taut, twisty, and packed with McFadden’s signature gasp-out-loud moments, The Tenant is a psychological page-turner that explores trust, paranoia, and what happens when the walls of a home start closing in.

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

A gothic fantasy set in Renaissance Spain from the creator of the Grishaverse (Netflix’s Shadow and Bone). In this haunting historical fantasy, Leigh Bardugo ventures into 16th-century Spain with a story steeped in witchcraft, power, and forbidden secrets. Luzia, a servant in Madrid, hides a dangerous magical gift, one that could elevate her or destroy her. When her abilities are discovered, she is thrust into a political game that intertwines faith, fear, and fate. With lush prose and evocative imagery, The Familiar explores ambition, identity, and survival in a world where magic is both salvation and curse. Perfect for fans of The Shadow of the Wind, this is Bardugo’s most mature and atmospheric novel yet.

A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle L. Jensen

A Norse-inspired fantasy romance, packed with magic, betrayal, and enemies-to-lovers tension. A Fate Inked in Blood is an electrifying Norse-inspired fantasy romance filled with gods, destiny, and forbidden love. Freya, a shield maiden secretly gifted with divine magic, is forced into a marriage of political convenience while hiding her powers. But fate has other plans when she’s drawn to Bjorn, a warrior as dangerous as he is alluring. As rebellion brews and mythic forces awaken, Freya must choose between duty and desire. With sizzling chemistry, action-packed scenes, and deep mythology, Danielle L. Jensen kicks off a new saga that blends romance and epic fantasy in spectacular fashion.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

A quiet, emotional masterpiece about love, grief, and the spaces in between from one of the most talked-about literary voices of our time. Sally Rooney returns with Intermezzo, a tender, introspective novel about grief, love, and the spaces in between. Following two brothers navigating the aftermath of their father’s death, the story explores how relationships evolve when silence speaks louder than words. Set in Dublin, this quietly powerful narrative delves into memory, masculinity, and the tension between connection and isolation. With Rooney’s signature prose, which is sharp yet soft, intimate yet expansive, Intermezzo is a meditation on what it means to live in the aftermath of loss. Emotionally resonant and deeply human, it reaffirms Rooney’s gift for capturing the complexities of modern life.