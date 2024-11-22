ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Fibonacci Day: The Golden Ratio Is Art’s Best-Kept Secret

November 23rd is a date that is brilliant yet curiously underappreciated. Because 11/23 neatly matches the first four numbers of the famous Fibonacci sequence: 1, 1, 2, 3.

On November 23rd, we celebrate Fibonacci Day (a quirky nod to the genius of Leonardo of Pisa, better known as Fibonacci and his famous number sequence). This series, where each number is the sum of the two before it (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, and so on) has over centuries shaped the world of art, architecture and design.

Let’s explore how this fascinating formula inspires creativity and discover how you can bring a little Fibonacci magic into your life.

What Is Fibonacci Day?

The sequence is named after Leonardo of Pisa aka Fibonacci. This 13th-century mathematician wasn't just a numbers guy. He was the numbers guy. In his book Liber Abaci, he introduced the sequence to the Western world. His sequence (each number the sum of the two preceding it) became the secret sauce of nature, art and design. Like any genius invention, it’s been borrowed shamelessly by creators ever since.

Let’s see how this magical sequence weaves its way into art and design, and how you can wield its golden powers in your own creative escapades.

Fibonacci In Art

If you think the Fibonacci sequence is just for math geeks, think again. Artists and architects have been sneaking it into their masterpieces for centuries. For instance:

Leonardo da Vinci, the Renaissance multitasker who probably invented multi-tasking itself, incorporated the Fibonacci spiral in his sketches and paintings. Vitruvian Man? Check. The Last Supper? Double-check. Turns out, the Mona Lisa’s smile isn’t just mysterious—it’s mathematically pleasing.

Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man has some dimensions that align with golden ratios (Freepik)

Salvador Dalí’s The Sacrament of the Last Supper is a literal shrine to Fibonacci proportions. Dalí loved the golden ratio so much he practically invited it to tea.

The golden ratio in Salvador Dalí’s The Sacrament of the Last Supper (Freepik)

In modern times, M.C. Escher crafted his mind-bending masterpieces with Fibonacci-inspired geometry, making us question whether we’re looking at art or accidentally fell into a maths textbook.