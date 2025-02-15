February 2025 Will Be Legendary for Kolkata’s Pop Culture Fans As The City Gets Its Own Comic Con, Check Out The Line-up And Goodies For Superfans

If you’ve ever dreamed of meeting your favourite comic book artists, this is your moment. The first-ever Kolkata Comic Con is set to take place on February 22 and 23, 2025 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. This two-day extravaganza is bringing everything you love: comics, cosplay, anime, gaming, and the sheer joy of geeking out right to your backyard.

Goodies For Pop Culture Fans

The lineup includes Bengali artists like Harsho Mohan Chattoraj, Chariot Comics followed by Holy Cow Entertainment, Abhijeet Kini Studios, Bullseye Press, Indusverse, Bakarmaxx, Art of SAVIO, Corporat, Akshara Ashok, Saumin Patel, Prasad Bhat, Sufi Comics, LILOROSH, Rajesh Nagulakonda, Yali Dream Creations, Urban Tales. International heavyweights include comic book writer John Layman and Bill Golliher (the guy responsible for making Archie cool again). Expect exclusive meet-and-greets, insightful panel discussions, and enough autograph sessions to turn your tote bag into a collector’s item.

Speaking of collector’s items, every attendee gets exclusive Comic Con goodies, including a special No. 1 Issue of Radiant Black, a Solo Leveling poster, and a Comic Con India bag. But for the hardcore fans who believe that “too much merch” is a myth, the Superfan Box is where it’s at. This bad boy includes a Marvel Dr. Doom Bust, a Deadpool & Wolverine T-shirt, an exclusive puzzle, a heroic cape and other things designed to make your nerd heart explode.

Cosplaying galore (Image courtesy Comic Con India)

What To Expect

The NODWIN Gaming Arena is setting up shop with high-tech gaming experiences from Lenovo, PlayStation, and Logitech, a Chandrayaan VR experience, and racing simulators where you can finally prove that you would be a great Formula 1 driver if only someone would give you a shot.

Gaming zone (Image courtesy Comic Con India)

Because no great convention is complete without live entertainment, Comic Con Kolkata is bringing in some heavy-hitters from the world of stand-up comedy and music. Catch Azeem Banatwala, The Internet Said So (Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav, and Aadar Malik), Rohan Joshi, Sapan Verma, and Biswa Kalyan Rath, whose jokes will have you laughing harder than an evil villain monologue. If music is more your thing, Geek Fruit and Desible will be making sure the soundtrack to your weekend is as epic as the event itself.

Azeem Banatwala (Image courtesy Comic Con India)

So start planning your cosplay, prep your autograph books, and get your tickets on Insider or the Comic Con India website.

Kolkata Comic Con 2025

When: February 22 and 23, 2025

Where: Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, 3 JBS Haldane Avenue EM bypass, Connector, Park Circus, Kolkata